Super 8s: Varun Key But Team Pressure Vital For SA Test

India bowling coach Morne Morkel backs Varun Chakaravarthy as a key strike bowler, stresses collective pressure ahead of T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy is the 2nd highest wicket taker in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has thrown his weight behind Varun Chakaravarthy, describing him as a key strike option but underlining the importance of collective pressure from the entire bowling unit.

Key Points Morne Morkel backs Varun Chakaravarthy as India’s primary strike bowler.

Morkel stresses that Varun’s success depends on sustained pressure from the entire bowling unit.

Highlights support role of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and other bowlers.

Washington Sundar impresses on return from injury against Netherlands.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the Super Eight match against South Africa on Sunday, Morkel said Varun has been a consistent wicket-taking threat, both in the ongoing T20 World Cup and in the lead-up to the tournament.

However, the Indian bowling coach emphasised that the mystery spinner's effectiveness is closely linked to the support he receives from fellow bowlers, including spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"Varun is obviously a strike bowler for us. He's done really well in the World Cup so far, even before the World Cup. He's a go-to guy for us with Bumrah and the other bowlers who can take wickets," Morkel said.

Morkel stressed that early pressure and partnerships among bowlers are crucial to creating opportunities for strike bowlers to thrive.

The wily spinner is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The World No. 1 T20I bowler has scalped nine wickets in four matches at an average of 6.88.

"You also need guys to set the tone up front. You need your other three, four guys to create that pressure, to bowl together in partnerships for Varun to really be effective and to help him out," he explained.

Morkel suggested that Chakaravarthy can sometimes feel the burden of expectations.

"It's like a top-order batter. I think sometimes he also feels the pressure that he wants to try too many things," he added.

Sundar's comeback has strengthened India ahead of Super 8s

Morkel has emphasised the need for patience and clarity in Chakaravarthy's role, saying the spinner must trust his process rather than rush to force breakthroughs.

"He wants to be the guy to break the partnership or to put us on the front foot, to give us that momentum. It's important to have those conversations for him, not to try to rush it. Things will happen if he lands the ball, if he bowls at the right pace," Morkel said.

"It's also important for him to understand that he's not alone on the field. I think that's been good for us so far, to get that bowling group unit around him, and they work well together. In terms of his preparation, he's a student of the game," Morkel added.

Morkel also lauded Chakaravarthy for his preparation and analytical approach.

"He's one guy who will do extra work analysing batters. He's very specific about the video footage of what this batter is going to do. He asks a lot of questions. He's like a student who walks into the room, and he's prepared for the match. He's passing those tests more than other times," Morkel said.

Morkel said Sundar's comeback from injury has strengthened India's combination options heading into the Super 8 stage.

Speaking about Sundar's fitness and performance, Morkel said the team management viewed the Netherlands match as an ideal opportunity to ease him back into competitive action.

"It was a perfect opportunity to allow Washington Sundar to play. Obviously, coming back from injury. So I can say that he passed that game with flying colours, recovered well the next day. So again, leading into the Super 8s now gives us a lot more options in terms of combinations and ways we can set up and go with. Looking forward to it in the tournament," Morkel said.

After remaining unbeaten in Group A, the defending champions will head into the Super 8s with a high-voltage clash against South Africa on February 22.