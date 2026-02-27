Super 8s: England bowlers limit New Zealand to under 160

All New Zealand batters got starts but couldn't go on to capitalise on them. Will Jacks and Adil Rashid got two wickets a piece for England.

IMAGE: Liam Dawson and Harry Brook celebrate after taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

England's spinners showed their wares to restrict a scratchy New Zealand to 159 for seven in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Colombo on Friday.

England spinners dominated the middle overs to stall New Zealand’s momentum.

Glenn Phillips (39), Tim Seifert (35) and Finn Allen (29) were the main contributors.

Opting to bat, the New Zealand innings lacked that one big knock that would have seen them post a better total in a game in which victory would secure their passage into the semi-finals alongside England.

Glenn Phillips (39 off 28 balls), Tim Seifert (35 off 25 balls) and Finn Allen (29 off 19 balls) were the chief contributors for the Kiwis with the bat.

Will Jacks (2/23), Adil Rashid (2/28) and Rehan Ahmed (2/28) were excellent with the ball for England, stifling the New Zealand batters in the middle overs after their pacers were smashed around.

Archer starts with a maiden

Jofra Archer, who was spitting fire in the match against Pakistan, started with a maiden over that also included a New Zealand review after the on-field umpire adjudged Tim Seifert out caught behind following a loud appeal and a noise that probably came from the ball hitting the thigh pad.

TV replays, however, clearly showed that there was no edge and the decision was overturned.

Finn Allen goes after the Liam Dawson

IMAGE: Finn Allen gets cheeky. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Liam Dawson too kept Seifert and Finn Allen quiet in the first four deliveries of the second over until the former swept the left-arm spinner for a boundary through deep square-leg.

At the other end, Archer seemed to be on song as he got the ball to swing, seam and bounce at great speed, but when he tried the slower ball, Finn clobbered it over mid-on for the game's first six.

Finn was beginning to look dangerous and against Dawson, he went down the ground and timed his shot to perfection to get another six.

Seifert launches

IMAGE: Tim Seifert takes to the attack. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Taking a cue from his partner's batting, Seifert too got into the act, and launched into Archer with a couple of fours and then pulled the England pace spearhead over midwicket for a six.

With New Zealand gaining momentum, England captain Harry Brook was forced to introduce Sam Curran into the attack from round the wicket.

Finn welcomed Curran with a maximum over mid-wicket as New Zealand ended the powerplay at 54 for no loss.

Rashid bamboozles Seifert

IMAGE: Tim Seifert is stumped out by Jos Buttler. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

There was another bowling change in Adil Rashid, and Seifert hammered the leg-spinner over long-on for another six.

However, Rashid had Seifert stumped in the next ball with a smart piece of bowling that saw him get both dip and turn to tease the batter into playing another big shot.

Finn got out in the next over, a soft dismissal off Will Jacks that saw the opener give a simple catch to Jacob Bethell at deep mid-wicket.

Glenn Phillips then looked to prop up the New Zealand innings until he was bowled by Jacks to derail their momentum.