HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Sunshine of our lives': Sanjana's birthday wish for Bumrah!

'Sunshine of our lives': Sanjana's birthday wish for Bumrah!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 06, 2025 15:20 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his birthday with wife Sanjana Ganesan. Photograph: Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, marked his 32nd birthday on December 6, 2025, with a heartwarming post on social media.

'Happy

birthday to the sunshine of our lives, Our chaos and our calm, Our rock and the wind beneath our wings, With hugs that feel like sitting by a toasty fireplace on a cold night, And a sense of humour that can brighten the most colourless moment,' Sanjana said on Instagram.

 

Bumrah celebrated his birthday with Sanjana and their son Angad as he was rested for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time
Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli
Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli
K L Rahul Ends India's Epic Toss Jinx!
K L Rahul Ends India's Epic Toss Jinx!
Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record
Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record
Did Security Catch Gabba Pitch Invader?
Did Security Catch Gabba Pitch Invader?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir visits Beldanga to lay 'Babri Masjid' foundation3:37

Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir visits Beldanga to lay 'Babri...

Ranveer and Deepika Steal the Show at a Glittering Event0:42

Ranveer and Deepika Steal the Show at a Glittering Event

President Murmu Hosts President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:50

President Murmu Hosts President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO