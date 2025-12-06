'Sunshine of our lives': Sanjana's birthday wish for Bumrah!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his birthday with wife Sanjana Ganesan. Photograph: Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, marked his 32nd birthday on December 6, 2025, with a heartwarming post on social media.



'Happy

birthday to the sunshine of our lives, Our chaos and our calm, Our rock and the wind beneath our wings, With hugs that feel like sitting by a toasty fireplace on a cold night, And a sense of humour that can brighten the most colourless moment,' Sanjana said on Instagram.

Bumrah celebrated his birthday with Sanjana and their son Angad as he was rested for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.