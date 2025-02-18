Sunny G, Shastri, Bhogle, Bishop to call Champions Trophy matches

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle.

Former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri along with Dinesh Karthik and Harsha Bhogle are the four Indian experts who will be part of the ICC commentary panel for the Champions Trophy starting on Wednesday.

From Pakistan, there will be the legendary Wasim Akram with Bazid Khan and Ramiz Raja for company.

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, the former England captains and respected pundits, will also be providing their expert analysis alongside former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.

New Zealand will be represented in the commentary box by Ian Smith and Simon Doull.

Australians airing their opinions include Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones and Aaron Finch, while South African legends Dale Steyn and Shaun Pollock will also be present in the commentary box.