HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sunny G, Shastri, Bhogle, Bishop to call Champions Trophy matches

Sunny G, Shastri, Bhogle, Bishop to call Champions Trophy matches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 18:10 IST

x

Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri along with Dinesh Karthik and Harsha Bhogle are the four Indian experts who will be part of the ICC commentary panel for the Champions Trophy starting on Wednesday.

From Pakistan, there will be the legendary Wasim Akram with Bazid Khan and Ramiz Raja for company.

 

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, the former England captains and respected pundits, will also be providing their expert analysis alongside former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.

New Zealand will be represented in the commentary box by Ian Smith and Simon Doull.

Australians airing their opinions include Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones and Aaron Finch, while South African legends Dale Steyn and Shaun Pollock will also be present in the commentary box.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

USA make cricket HISTORY!
USA make cricket HISTORY!
Thakur to make County debut, push for India return
Thakur to make County debut, push for India return
'I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket'
'I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
Ranji: Rekhade stuns Mumbai, puts Vidarbha in box seat
Ranji: Rekhade stuns Mumbai, puts Vidarbha in box seat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

webstory image 3

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra0:39

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra

'Today is the most beautiful day of my life'0:50

'Today is the most beautiful day of my life'

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film1:02

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD