News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sunil Joshi is Punjab Kings' spin bowling coach

Sunil Joshi is Punjab Kings' spin bowling coach

Source: PTI
January 16, 2023 19:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi

Punjab Kings on Monday announced the appointment of former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi as their spin bowling coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

"We are excited to announce that former Indian left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed as Punjab Kings' spin bowling coach," the franchise announced in a Twitter post.

 

The 52-year-old, who has played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs from 1996 to 2001, led the Indian selection committee before being replaced by current chairman Chetan Sharma.

Joshi, who had an illustrious two-decade long career for Karnataka in domestic cricket, also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side has overhauled the coaching set-up, bringing back Wasim Jaffer as their batting coach. They have also named Charl Langeveldt as the bowling coach, while Brad Haddin will be the assistant coach.

Punjab Kings finished sixth in the 10-team IPL 2022 standings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Small changes' working as Rahane eyes Test comeback
'Small changes' working as Rahane eyes Test comeback
India first team in ODIs to win by 300 runs or more
India first team in ODIs to win by 300 runs or more
U-19 T20 WC: Shafali, Sehrawat help India crush UAE
U-19 T20 WC: Shafali, Sehrawat help India crush UAE
U-19 T20 WC: Shafali, Sehrawat help India crush UAE
U-19 T20 WC: Shafali, Sehrawat help India crush UAE
K'taka: Cong promises Rs 2,000 to women family heads
K'taka: Cong promises Rs 2,000 to women family heads
26-yr-old bull tamer gored to death at TN jallikattu
26-yr-old bull tamer gored to death at TN jallikattu
Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success
Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success

Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success

Wasim Akram's Late Swing

Wasim Akram's Late Swing

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances