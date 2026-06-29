He'll be there opening for India: Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's ODI World Cup chances

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has confidently stated that Rohit Sharma is set to open for India in the upcoming 50-over World Cup, with the England ODI series serving as a vital proving ground for his consistent performance.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma recently became only the second Indian opener after Virender Sehwag to score 16,000 international runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar backs Rohit Sharma to open for India in the next 50-over World Cup.

The upcoming ODI series against England is a key opportunity for Rohit Sharma to prove his consistency.

Gavaskar highlights the continuous scrutiny on senior Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He stresses the importance of consistent performance and physical fitness for experienced players.

Gavaskar also expressed surprise at Ben Stokes' early retirement from international cricket.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday said that India's ODI series against England next month will be a very good platform for Rohit Sharma to show that he will be opening for India in next year's 50-over World Cup.

Rohit and Virat Kohli (subject to availability), who both play only one format for India, would be back in action in a three-match ODI series against England from July 14-19.

Rohit Sharma's World Cup Prospects

Gavaskar said Rohit knows where he stands in order to make the cut for the ODI World Cup next year.

"When has there not been a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma, there has always been a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma," Gavaskar said in an interaction organised by Sony Sports.

"He knows where he stands. I think there obviously has been a clear sort of information flow from those who matter and Rohit Sharma. He knows exactly where he stands and all that he needs to do over the next year-and-a-half leading up to the World Cup is to consistently deliver.

"I don't think he's the kind of person who feels any pressure with the talent and the ability that he has. England (tour) is a very good platform for him to show that even a year-and-a-half down the road, he'll be there opening the batting for India," Gavaskar said.

Scrutiny On Senior Players

Gavaskar said scrutiny for any Indian player never ends and the senior batters would know they have to keep delivering.

"When you are a young player making a debut, the scrutiny is on you, how you handle international (cricket's) pressure, whether you have the temperament and the taste for international competition," he said.

"The scrutiny starts from there and it hardly ever ends as far as Indian cricket is concerned, and so the scrutiny being on them is not going to be something new for them.

"They know how to handle the pressure and they know that the only way is to keep on scoring runs, to keep on taking the catches that come their way, affect the run outs and at the same time, be at hand to the captain to give their advice because of their experience that they have had as captains."

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Physical Fitness And Legacy

Gavaskar said in case of Rohit and Kohli, the scrutiny will be more on their physical abilities which they both should be able to handle easily.

"As you age and come post 35, the scrutiny is more on your physical conditioning and fitness rather than the temperament," he said.

"With the experience that they have, they'll be able to take care of that quite easily."

The former India opener is confident that the current batch of white-ball players will be able to leave their legacy with sustained dominance.

"There will be a little tweak here and there, surely, but when you look at the core which is going to be there for the next maybe 8-10 years if not more, I do believe that this team has the capability of leaving up a very lasting, very enjoyable legacy when they when they finish with their cricket," he said.

Ben Stokes' Retirement Surprise

Gavaskar, meanwhile, expressed his surprise at the timing of England all-rounder Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket.

"I thought he would probably retire at the end of the season, play against Pakistan and when the England's home season ends, that is when I thought he would probably call it a call it a day."

"The surprise is only in the timing, a little bit earlier than what I thought. Somebody of his caliber, quality, (and) impact not being in the team is always very good for the opposition," Gavaskar added.