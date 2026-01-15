HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sundar To Miss NZ T20 Series, In Doubt For World Cup

Sundar To Miss NZ T20 Series, In Doubt For World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
January 15, 2026 00:00 IST

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar picked up a rib injury during the ODI series opener against New Zealand in Vadodara. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 series against New Zealand due to a side strain.

Washington had experienced discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand. Subsequently, he was ruled out of the three match ODI series.

Now, it has been determined that he won't be able to recover in time for the five match T20 series beginning in Nagpur on January 21.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out from T20 series vs NZ due to side strain," a BCCI official said.

Washington's injury puts question mark over his participation in the T20 World Cup, beginning February 7.

 

Tilak Varma too is out of the first three T20s versus New Zealand due to a groin injury that required surgery.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
