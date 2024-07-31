Sundar lauds SKY's leadership, boldness as captain

IMAGE: India's Washington Sundar celebrates after picking up a wicket in the final T20I International vs Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI / X

Young India batter Rinku Singh emerged as the star in the third and final T20 International against Sri Lanka, albeit in a different role as a bowler.

As the hosts were cruising towards a victory in the match chasing a below-par 137 for 8, skipper Suryakumar Yadav surprisingly handed the ball to Rinku with nine runs needed off 12 deliveries.

The 26-year-old right-arm off-spinner did not disappoint though. He bagged two wickets in the only over that he bowled, giving away just three runs and claiming the wickets of Kusal Perera and Ramesh Mendis.

The match went into Super Over as the scores were level after 20 overs, where India came out winners.

Rinku later admitted that Surya had already informed him to be ready to roll his arms if needed.

"I have scalped quite some wickets in domestic cricket, and I even have a wicket in ODIs. Surya had informed me to be ready for bowling in the series," he said in a video posted on BCCI website.

"Although I did not bowl in the run-up to this game, Surya bhai had asked me to keep rehearsing my bowling.

"I did not expect to be asked to bowl during the game, as the situation was quite tight. But, he asked me to roll my arm over. And, once I began bowling, it was God's plan – two wickets."

Besides Rinku, spinner Washinton Sundar was also in focus, especially during the Super Over, where he restricted the Sri Lankans to just two runs, which India won comfortably.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates a wicket with his team-mates during the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI/X Photograph: BCCI / X

Expressing his delight at Surya's decision-making abilities, the 24-year-old said, "It was a great decision by Surya to bring in Rinku. He makes things very difficult for us when he bowls in the nets, and now, he's shown that in this game as well."

Surya himself rolled over his arms on Tuesday night, grabbing two wickets for just five runs in an over, getting rid of Kamindu Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana.

"For Surya, to bring himself into one of the most crunch situations, and almost win the game for the team was amazing. Honestly, I was focusing on what I wanted to do against those batters," said Sundar.

"It was a great opportunity given to me, especially to win the game for my country. I don't know how many people would get the opportunity to do that now and then," he said.

Meanwhile, India's bowling coach on Sri Lanka tour, Sairaj Bahutule, was in awe of Surya's brilliant leadership skills and lauded his brave decision to hand the ball to Rinku.

"The way I think Surya operates, you can never be short of surprises. It was a brave decision again (to bring in Rinku to bowl)," he said.

"The only learning from this is that all the batters should be bowling, and on wickets like this, you might need to bowl that one over, which is crucial. We pushed ourselves to get into the Super Over, and Washy (Sundar) did the job for us," he stated.