Sun TV vs CSK: Rajinikanth film music row reaches Madras High Court ahead of IPL

Sun TV Network has sued Chennai Super Kings in the Madras High Court for allegedly using songs and dialogues from Rajinikanth films Jailer, Jailer 2 and Coolie in IPL promotional content without permission, seeking ₹1 crore in damages.

IMAGE: Sun TV have alleged that CSK used songs, background music and dialogues from Rajinikanth films Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie in IPL promotional videos. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points Sun TV Network files copyright infringement case against Chennai Super Kings in the Madras High Court.

The network has sought ₹1 crore in damages and disclosure of revenue generated from the promos.

The court directed CSK to file an affidavit by March 16 assuring compliance in the future.

The Indian Premier League rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad has spilled beyond the cricket field and into the courtroom.

Sun TV Network, the media conglomerate that owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, has filed a copyright infringement suit in the Madras High Court against Chennai Super Kings Limited. The network alleges that the IPL franchise used songs, background music and iconic dialogues from Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie in promotional content without authorisation.

According to the petition, CSK used the audio tracks and dialogues, particularly the popular 'Hukum' theme from Jailer, in social media videos promoting the team's jersey launch and other announcements ahead of the Indian Premier League season.

Appearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Friday, senior counsel J Ravindran, representing Sun TV Network, argued that the material was used for commercial purposes without the consent of the copyright holder. The network has sought Rs 1 crore in damages and a detailed account of the revenue generated through the promotional videos.

However, counsel P S Raman, representing CSK Limited, informed the court that the franchise had already stopped using the disputed songs, background scores and dialogues after receiving a complaint email from Sun TV on March 1. He assured the court that any future use of such copyrighted material would be done only after obtaining the required permissions.

The court recorded the statement and directed CSK to file an affidavit by March 16 confirming its commitment not to use the material without proper authorisation.

The case has sparked widespread interest among IPL franchises and their social media teams, as it marks one of the first instances of a production house taking legal action against a cricket team for using film content in promotional campaigns without clearance.

The issue also highlights the growing importance of copyright compliance in sports marketing, particularly as teams increasingly rely on film music and pop culture references to engage fans on digital platforms.

Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was released in August 2023 and emerged as a blockbuster, with its soundtrack gaining massive popularity. Its sequel is currently in the works.

Meanwhile, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in August 2025 and marked Rajinikanth's 171st film, featuring a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra.