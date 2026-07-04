Sudharsan, Jurel lead India A charge despite Gaikwad injury scare

Sai Sudharsan's brilliant 168 and useful contributions from Dhruv Jurel and Saransh Jain helped India A reach 541/8 and take a commanding 175-run lead over Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial Test in Galle.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan scored a superb 168 to anchor India A's first innings against Sri Lanka A in Galle on Saturday. Photograph: TNCA/X

Sai Sudharsan's fluent 168 and an excellent effort from middle and lower order batters helped India A reach a commanding 541 for eight after a rain-affected Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A in Galle on Saturday.

Key Points India A reached 541/8, taking a commanding 175-run lead over Sri Lanka A.

Dhruv Jurel contributed a valuable 53 in a 120-run stand with Sudharsan.

Devdutt Padikkal narrowly missed a century, falling for 94.

Rain interrupted play for nearly an hour after tea.

India A are now leading by 175 runs with a day to go in the match. Sudharsan, who started the day from 104, marched on and made a big hundred (168, 267b, 22x4), after Devdutt Padikkal departed for his overnight score of 94. Devdutt's first-over dismissal had India at 248 for two, but Sudharsan found an able ally in skipper Dhruv Jurel (53, 88b).

Gaikwad retires hurt

But before Sudharsan and Jurel joined forces, India went through a scare as Ruturaj Gaikwad (13) had to return to pavilion after copping a blow on his helmet by pacer Asanka Manoj.

However, India overcame that moment of worry through two skilful campaigners, but it remains to be seen whether Gaikwad can come out to bat on Sunday. Sudharsan and Jurel added 120 runs for the third wicket to deny the home side another stiff, as India A extended their domination.

A double hundred was there for his taking, but Sudharsan was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera.

Jurel too did not last long as the wicketkeeper batter fell leg before to Sudeera and Shaik Rasheed made a quick 45 off 51 balls before falling into the lbw trap of off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha. India were 454 for five then, ahead by 84 runs and the visitors needed to stretch the lead further.

Saransh Jain (68 batting) and Auqib Nabi (30) stitched an 81-run alliance for the sixth wicket to do just that after rain held the play for nearly an hour after tea. Nabi fell to part-time spinner Sahan Arachchige at the fag end of the day, caught in the deep by Manoj but India A had already moved ahead by then.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka A: 366 all out vs India A: 541/8 in 142 overs (Sai Sudharsan 168, Devdutt Padikkal 94, Dhruv Jurel 53, Saransh Jain 68 batting; Keshara Nuwantha 4/158, Dilum Sudeera 3/101).