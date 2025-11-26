HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sudharsan to join Tamil Nadu squad for SMAT

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 26, 2025 21:24 IST

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan failed to make an impact in the second Test of the two-match series against South Africa in Guwahati, managing scores of 14 and 15 across two innings. Photograph: ANI Photo

India batter B Sai Sudharsan will join the Tamil Nadu squad for the national T20 tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will be available for selection from the third round, staring on November 30.

"The state senior selection committee of TNCA has added Sai Sudharsan to the squad to participate in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 matches being held in Ahmedabad," said TNCA secretary Bhagwan Das.

Sudharsan played in the just-concluded second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati, which the latter won by a 408-run margin.

 

The left-hander had a lukewarm outing, making 14 and 15 across two innings.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu began their SMAT campaign on a losing note on Wednesday, going down to Rajasthan by six wickets.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted 169/8 in their stipulated 20 overs with contributions from Sonu Yadav (43 not out) and N Jagadeesan (29). For Rajasthan,  Ashok Sharma picked up four wickets giving away 40 runs. Manav Suthar scalped 2 for 22.

Rajasthan overhauled the target in 16.3 overs, riding on an unbeaten 76 by Deepak Hooda. T Natarajan was the most successful bowler for the southern side, picking up 2/16.

REDIFF CRICKET
SMAT: Rahane, Surya dazzle in Mumbai's dominant win
14 Games In 10 Years! How Patience Paid Off For Harmer
'Accountability & game situation can never be taught'
Why Firing Gambhir Won't Fix The Real Problem
South Africa humiliate India in Guwahati; sweep series 2-0

