Subtle variations with accuracy: KL Rahul highlights Manav Suthar's most dangerous weapons

KL Rahul highlighted Manav Suthar’s subtle variations, accuracy, pace and drift, saying his consistency keeps batters guessing and creates multiple dismissal possibilities throughout innings.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar, who debuted against Afghanistan in the one-off Test in June, has claimed seventeen wickets in two Tests so far at an average of 11.35. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points KL Rahul praised Manav Suthar’s ability to change pace, angle and trajectory without altering his action, making the left-arm spinner difficult to read.

Suthar’s drift, accuracy and consistency helped him claim a 10-wicket match haul as India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test.

Rahul highlighted Suthar’s ability to constantly challenge batters for multiple modes of dismissal, including LBW, bowled and catches behind.

Rahul said India’s dressing room encourages open conversations across generations, with senior players also learning from younger teammates such as Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India vice-captain KL Rahul said Manav Suthar's impressive ability to vary his speed without noticeable change in action, and unerring accuracy make the young left-arm spinner a massive threat across the conditions.

True to Rahul's words, Suthar returned with a 10-wicket match haul here, propelling India to a massive 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test.

"It's the subtle variations from the same action, from the same angle without changing his arm speed he's able to bowl slower and quicker as well and there just those very subtle variations in angles," Rahul gushed during the post-match press conference.

"In Galle, when the wind was blowing from one side he used that drift really well and from there the ball straightened or came in, that's something that he's always done even in India," he added.

Drift, Accuracy and Pace Fuel 10-Wicket Match Haul

Rahul said Suthar has also been able to consistently find good spots to land his ball on the pitch, thereby keeping the batters on tenterhooks.

"I think he's very consistent from the same place, just using subtle variations he's able to do that through the day. So, batters will also think that if he's not moving then I'll have to do something so when you get a batter in that sort of mindset you'll win the contest.

"Hopefully, he'll just keep getting better but I think his greatest thing is his pace that he bowls at and his consistency to always challenge all modes of dismissal because the line that he bowls can be LBW and if there's a little turn, it can be caught behind. So, that's a special skill to have," the vice-captain explained.

• How Manav Suthar Spun A Web Around Sri Lankan Batters

Rahul Hails Young Talents Making Their Mark

As the senior-most player in the side, Rahul was also pleased to see some young talents coming in and marking their presence felt.

"I think it's every player's responsibility to help another player out whether you're older or someone who's just 26 but played 20 Tests it's everybody's responsibility to help your fellow teammates."

Open Dressing Room Keeps Learning Alive

Rahul said the Indian dressing room remained an open place of conversation.

"Even when we had players who played 60-70 Test matches and I only played 20 or 30 Test matches there was no shame or egos in players to say I can't learn something from you or to say he's played so many Test matches so I can't go and talk to him. So it's always been an open dressing room and people are learning from each other."

Rahul said seniority is not a hindrance to continue the learning process.

"I might learn a thing or two from a newer player. Now, I speak to Jaiswal about sweeping and reverse sweeping and what he thinks and he'll share his thoughts.

"But their mindset is slightly different to mine and mine might be slightly different to someone else. So, it's just what has always happened, not just in this change room.

"...You're only talking about how can I play swing, how can I play seam bowling or how do you face someone who's bowling 150 kmph just the chat is constant so you learn so much so I think I'm just passing that on," he added.

• Manav Suthar Breaks Harbhajan, Ashwin's Record in Sri Lanka