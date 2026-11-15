De Villiers-mentored Sub-Saharan Africa clinch historic Test Twenty win

AB de Villiers-mentored Sub-Saharan Africa triumphed over Matthew Hayden-mentored Australasia in the first-ever Test Twenty match, showcasing a unique 'Parity Rule' format and stellar individual performances.

FILE IMAGE: Test Twenty is a new mixed-gender cricket format featuring an 80-over, four-innings contest where boys' and girls' teams combine scores. Photograph: Test Twenty/X

Key Points AB de Villiers-mentored Sub-Saharan Africa secured a five-wicket victory over Matthew Hayden-mentored Australasia in the inaugural Test Twenty match on Sunday.

The win was achieved under the 'Parity Rule', where the Girls' XI's 16-run lead was carried forward, setting the Boys' XI a target of 180.

Kanchan was a standout performer for Sub-Saharan Africa, taking 6 for 18 and scoring 62 runs for the Girls' XI.

Joe Hopkins anchored the Boys' XI chase with an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls, ensuring the win with five balls remaining.

Australasia's Vansh Gemini scored 85 for the Boys' XI, contributing to their combined total of 350.

AB de Villiers-mentored Sub-Saharan Africa beat Matthew Hayden-mentored Australasia by five wickets in the first Test Twenty match ever played here on Sunday.

Chasing a combined 350, de Villiers' side finished on 351 with five balls left in the 80-over contest.

Understanding the Unique 'Parity Rule'

The win was a shared one, as per the 'Parity Rule' of the competition. Sub-Saharan Africa's Girls' XI earned a 16-run lead that was carried forward, which meant the Boys' XI were set 180 to win instead of 196. The boys then finished the job the girls had started.

Australasia made 155 for 7 in the Girls' XI's 20 overs, as Lexie McLeavy Cantrill struck 82. Kanchan then turned the innings for Sub-Saharan Africa, taking 6 for 18 in her four overs.

Kanchan returned with the bat to score a crucial 62 off 58 balls, as Sub-Saharan Africa's Girls' XI replied with 171 for 5 in 20 overs. That gave Sub-Saharan Africa a 16-run lead to carry forward into the second half of the match.

Key Performances in the Chase

Australiasia boys hit back hard with Vansh Gemini smashing 85 before they were bowled out for 195 in their 20 overs. That took the side's combined total to 350 and set Sub-Saharan Africa a challenging 180 to win.

Joe Hopkins rose to the occasion, hitting an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls to anchor the chase and take his side to 180 for 5 in 19.1 overs, ensuring a win.

Brief scores:

Australasia 350 -- Girls' XI 155/7 in 20 overs -- Boys' XI 195 all out in 20 overs lost to Sub-Saharan Africa 351 -- Girls' XI 171/5 in 20 overs -- Boys' XI 180/5 in 19.1 overs -- by five wickets.