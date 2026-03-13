'Stupidest team of T20 WC 2026'? Vaughan sparks debate

Former England captain Michael Vaughan argues that South Africa's victory against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup Super 8s inadvertently cleared the path for India's successful tournament run.

IMAGE: According to Michael Vaughan the way to win a World Cup is by ensuring that the best team is eliminated early. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

According to former England captain Michael Vaughan, India’s path to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title might have looked very different had South Africa national cricket team lost their Super 8 encounter with the West Indies national cricket team.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Vaughan suggested that if South Africa had lost their Super 8 clash against the West Indies national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India might not have made it to the semi-finals.

India’s Super 8 campaign had started on a rough note with a 76-run loss to South Africa, leaving the hosts needing wins in their next two matches against the Zimbabwe national cricket team and the West Indies to stay alive in the competition.

Even that might not have been enough if the West Indies had managed to beat South Africa, especially after Shai Hope’s side had already secured a win against Zimbabwe earlier in the stage.

However, Aiden Markram’s South Africa held firm and defeated the West Indies. India, meanwhile, went on to win both their remaining games, allowing the two teams to qualify from the group and eventually paving the way for India’s title run.

Vaughan believes that result ultimately helped India’s momentum continue.

‘I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out,’ Vaughan said while speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

‘I am just saying, if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped. By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal and then England,’ Vaughan said.

Vaughan's World Cup Strategy

According to Vaughan the way to win a World Cup is by ensuring that the best team is eliminated early.

"Look, these things shouldn’t happen and usually don’t happen. I’m just saying that if you want to win a World Cup, the best way is to eliminate the best team early,” Vaughan said.