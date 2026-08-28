Stronger and wiser: Anaya Bangar opens up on lonely journey back to cricket

Anaya Bangar says her difficult transition journey made her stronger and wiser, with Cricket Australia’s clearance giving her a pathway back to women’s cricket after BCCI silence.

IMAGE: Anaya is now focused on club cricket in Australia, with hopes that strong performances and meeting testosterone requirements could lead to a Women’s Big Bash League opportunity. Photograph: Anaya Bangar/Instagram

Key Points Anaya Bangar says her journey has been lonely and brutal, but believes her return to competitive women’s cricket has made the struggle worthwhile.

Cricket Australia has cleared Anaya to play women’s cricket at community level, after she received no response from the BCCI when seeking a pathway in India.

The 25-year-old says her transition made her stronger and wiser, despite forcing her to temporarily give up the sport she loved.

Anaya has dismissed criticism of her eligibility, urging opponents to educate themselves about transgender participation rules.

It's been lonely, it's been brutal, but it's also been worth it.

On the cusp of reclaiming her cricketing life, trans-athlete Anaya Bangar is unruffled by what the sceptics and critics have to say as she feels a bit of "education" is all it would take for them to come around.

Cricket Australia Opens a Door After BCCI Silence

"Served with silence" by the BCCI when she first approached the Board for assistance in becoming a part of India's women's cricket set-up, the 25-year-old found support from Cricket Australia, which allowed her to compete at the community shield level.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Anaya said she has been through a roller-coaster ride since the beginning of her transition in 2022, a process which culminated with a gender affirming surgery in March this year.

"...when you're transitioning, and when you're a trans-athlete, during this political climate in this world, it can get very isolating. You feel very lonely, you feel like there's no one who really understands out there," she said.

"Everyone out there is trying to give you solutions, when you know that your own case is the right one. You know what is happening with you is injustice. So, during all of this, just the fact of being with myself, solitude has helped me a lot throughout all this," added the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, whose father is former India player and decorated coach Sanjay Bangar.

"Right now, just hearing the news about Cricket Australia clearing me, and basically providing me a path to play women's cricket, to play cricket as who I am is huge for me."

Anaya had given up hope of ever playing the game and although she is grateful towards her family for the support it offered for "necessities", it is the universe that, she feels, changed her circumstances for the better.

"To be honest, emotionally, it's just been all by myself, but I'm grateful for the support for the necessities that I had from my family.

"I never thought that I'll be able to get (to) play cricket ever since the day I started transitioning. I just tried to put myself out there and see what happens, and whatever works, works. And throughout all this, I think the universe has backed me a lot, and here we are," she said.

'Stronger and Wiser' After a Brutal Roller-Coaster

Anaya was still recovering from the after-effects of her surgery when she approached Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge in June after coming to know about their policy of allowing trans players in women's cricket.

The process thereafter was smooth and swift unlike the lack of response that she encountered on approaching the BCCI. She hoped the Indian Board would figure out a policy for future.

"...it is very disappointing and heartbreaking that I was served with silence.

"I knew that transitioning was going to make me steer away from cricket...I hope that BCCI is open to this and tries to form policies surrounding this topic, since I'm the first case in India.

"I would be happy to be a part of the team and provide my insights and gatherings throughout my whole journey and what would work best for our country and women's sport in the future," she said.

The experience though made her "stronger and wiser".

"To be honest, transitioning was always about being happy and comfortable in my own skin. And I had to take the necessary steps during that time in my life to basically give up the sport that I loved. Go through major changes, go through major family dynamic changes and everything," she said.

"...And I couldn't be more grateful for this journey. It's been a rollercoaster, it's been brutal, it's been filled with emotions, but I'm glad I'm on the stepping stone now."

Anaya Responds to Kapp's Criticism

Her inclusion in the community shield, which is quite literally an entry level competition Down Under, has evoked reactions on both ends of the spectrum.

There has been empathy but criticism too like South Africa great Marizanne Kapp's comment on Friday calling Anaya's push for Women's Big Bash League "absolutely ridiculous".

Anaya is hoping to play WBBL in March next year provided her testosterone levels remain within prescribed limits. She is also yet to sign up for a local club team.

"I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I've already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia.

"If anyone's personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves," she shrugged.

Being on "Survival Mode"

Anaya said she has been stuck in "survival mode" for a long time and is only now processing all that she has gone through.

"...basically now, the next role is to go there and play club cricket and prove myself by my performances, and if I do well, I hopefully might have a chance to be picked for the Women's Big Bash League. So, baby steps from here, but the major part of having a place to play has been cleared," she said.

Anaya is currently in talks with a few cricket clubs and waiting for the right one "to go there and start playing."