'Stripping Powell of captaincy one of worst decisions'

'Stripping Powell of captaincy one of worst decisions'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
April 01, 2025 18:06 IST

Powell

IMAGE: Under Rovman Powell's leadership, West Indies enjoyed a resurgence in T20 cricket. Photograph: ANI

Former West Indies all-rounder and two-time T20 World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo lashed out at Cricket West Indies (CWI) for replacing Rovman Powell with Shai Hope as the T20I captain of the side, calling it "one of the worst decisions" ever and urging to stop "bad treatment towards players".

As the West Indies prepare for a new chapter, CWI announced a leadership shake-up across formats ahead of a crucial home season.

The upcoming home series against Australia will mark the start of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, while the tour to England and Ireland will see a new T20 captain settling into the role ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

By replacing Powell with Hope, the selector opted to have a single white-ball captain as he is already captaining the ODI side. 

Under Powell's leadership, who took over in May 2023, West Indies enjoyed a resurgence in T20 cricket, securing home series victories against India, England, and South Africa.

Besides, he guided the team to the Super 8 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and played a key role in the team's rise from 9th to 3rd place in the ICC T20I rankings. He led WI in 33 T20Is, winning 16 out of them.

Following the announcement of this news, Bravo took to his Instagram and lashed out at CWI for the move, "@windiescricket once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continue! As a former player and a fan of WI cricket, this is easily one of the worst decisions ever. [Powell] taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him. The bad treatment towards players... When would it Stop! This is so sad on all levels... make it make sense!"

 

Powell is currently a member of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Bravo is serving as team mentor.

In 91 T20Is, Powell has scored 1,747 runs, including a century an eight fifties, at an average of 25.69 with a strike rate of over 140. His best score is 107.


