News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Strauss appointed ECB's cricket committee chairman

Strauss appointed ECB's cricket committee chairman

September 13, 2019 10:03 IST

Andrew Strsuss

IMAGE: The ECB have been a vital source of support over an extremely difficult year, Strauss said. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former England captain Andrew Strauss is back in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as cricket committee chairman and will drive the development of the game at all levels as part of his new role.

The 42-year-old, who was knighted on Tuesday, stepped down as ECB’s director of cricket last year to support his late wife Ruth’s cancer battle and was replaced by former England spinner Ashley Giles

 

“The ECB have been a vital source of support over an extremely difficult year,” Strauss was quoted as saying by the BBC. “It’s a real pleasure to return... I’m extremely passionate about developing and growing cricket in England and Wales.”

In his previous position, Strauss appointed coach Trevor Bayliss, who guided the national team to their maiden 50-overs World Cup title in July.

“I’ve seen first-hand how this summer of cricket has inspired more people to fall in love with the sport and I can’t wait to help build on its success,” Strauss added.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Be it blue or white, it's an honour to represent India'

'Be it blue or white, it's an honour to represent India'

Russell cleared of serious injury after head blow

Russell cleared of serious injury after head blow

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use