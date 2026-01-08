Stokes warns England teammates of his 'ruthless side'

'You do not progress unless you have some pretty honest and truthful conversations.'

IMAGE: Ben Stokes indicated that a reassessment of both approach and personnel could follow the 1-4 Ashes drubbing at the hands of Australia. Photograph: BCCI

England captain Ben Stokes has warned his players that tough decisions lie ahead following a crushing 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, saying the team will not move forward without “honest and truthful conversations”.

England’s hopes of regaining the Ashes were effectively extinguished in Adelaide. Although they snapped an 18-Test winless streak in Australia with a victory in Melbourne, pride was all that remained to play for in Sydney. Centuries from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell and an 84 from Harry Brook were among the few positives in an otherwise disappointing series, particularly with the ball.

Despite posting 384 in the first innings of the final Test and taking a slender 159-run lead, England failed to close out the match and slipped to another defeat, extending their long-standing struggles in Australia since the 2010–11 triumph.

Stokes, who has played only Test cricket since August 2024 after a brief and injury-hit stint in The Hundred, endured a modest series with the bat, averaging under 20 despite two half-centuries. He did, however, contribute with the ball, taking 15 wickets across five Tests.

The 34-year-old indicated that a reassessment of both approach and personnel could follow, warning that players unwilling to meet expectations would see his “ruthless side”.

'How we develop is to be pretty honest and straightforward,' Stokes told TNT Sports.

'You do not progress unless you have some pretty honest and truthful conversations. I remember I was young, and I had some stuff thrown at me that I didn't like, but I can always look back and go, ‘I know that was told to me for the right reasons'.'

With England not scheduled to play another Test until June, Stokes said the onus was on the leadership group to set clear standards.

"We do not have a Test series until June. That is where it’s up to me, up to Brendon McCullum and Rob Key and the guys who sit above the players to put together something that we can just go, ‘Right, this is what we expect',' he said.

'If people are not willing or wanting to meet those expectations, then I have a ruthless side to me.'

England’s defeat in Sydney summed up their tour. Root’s 160 and Brook’s support helped them to 384, but centuries from Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (138) powered Australia to a commanding 183-run first-innings lead. A defiant 142 from Bethell in the second innings gave England hope, but a modest target of 160 proved insufficient as Australia completed a five-wicket win to seal the series.