News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stokes smashes County record 17 sixes in an innings

Stokes smashes County record 17 sixes in an innings

May 07, 2022 00:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes was eventually caught in the deep going for his 18th six

IMAGE: Ben Stokes was eventually caught in the deep going for his 18th six. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Ben Stokes livened up the County Championship a week after being appointed England's new Test captain when he smashed 161 off 88 balls for Durham against Worcestershire on Friday in an innings that included a record 17 sixes.

 

The record for most sixes in a County Championship innings was previously shared by Andrew Symonds and Graham Napier, who both hit 16 in 1995 and 2011, respectively.

Stokes, who took over from Joe Root as England captain, notched up his ton in just 64 deliveries with a massive six that sailed into the stands.

The all-rounder bludgeoned 18-year-old Josh Baker for 34 runs in an over which included five sixes and a boundary -- the second time in his county career he had cleared the rope in five consecutive deliveries.

He was eventually caught in the deep going for his 18th six, finding the fielder a couple of metres inside the rope. Durham posted 580-6 before they declared.

Stokes will start his stint as Test captain when New Zealand tour England next month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PHOTOS: Sams helps MI snatch victory from Gujarat
IPL PHOTOS: Sams helps MI snatch victory from Gujarat
Bumrah's Birthday Wish For Sanjana
Bumrah's Birthday Wish For Sanjana
Exclusive! The Gary Kirsten Interview
Exclusive! The Gary Kirsten Interview
Army Major dies after falling off cliff in J-K
Army Major dies after falling off cliff in J-K
IPL PHOTOS: Sams helps MI snatch victory from Gujarat
IPL PHOTOS: Sams helps MI snatch victory from Gujarat
Court team at Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque for survey
Court team at Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque for survey
Future Group to sell 18.6% stake in Amar Chitra Katha
Future Group to sell 18.6% stake in Amar Chitra Katha

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Ganguly hosts Amit Shah at his Kolkata residence

Ganguly hosts Amit Shah at his Kolkata residence

Should Umran partner Bumrah at the T20 World Cup?

Should Umran partner Bumrah at the T20 World Cup?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances