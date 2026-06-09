HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Stokes, Atkinson in nightclub trouble as ECB probes incident

Stokes, Atkinson in nightclub trouble as ECB probes incident

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 00:29 IST

x

England cricket faces renewed scrutiny as captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson are under ECB investigation for a nightclub incident, raising questions about team discipline and culture following recent protocol breaches.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson are being investigated over an alleged breach of team protocols after a nightclub incident. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points

  • England captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson are under ECB investigation following a nightclub incident.
  • The incident occurred after England's first Test victory against New Zealand, breaching team protocols.
  • This event follows previous controversies, including reports of heavy drinking during the Ashes and a prior incident involving Harry Brook.
  • The ECB had implemented stricter measures, including a midnight curfew, earlier this year to address player conduct.
  • The latest breach places renewed pressure on head coach Brendon McCullum and raises concerns about England's team culture.

England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson are under investigation following a nightclub incident, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

The incident -- the details of which have not been disclosed -- occurred in the early hours of Monday after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first men’s Test against New Zealand," the board said in a statement.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. "We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course."

 

Previous Incidents And Stricter Protocols

The episode marks another setback for England, who faced scrutiny earlier this year during their 4-1 Ashes series defeat amid reports of heavy drinking during a mid-tour break in Noosa.

Following that series, England batsman and limited-overs captain Harry Brook also drew attention over a previous altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand, for which he later issued a public apology.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in January that players would be subject to stricter measures, including a midnight curfew.

Pressure On Team Management

The latest breach adds renewed pressure on head coach Brendon McCullum, who retained his role across all formats in March following an ECB review, despite lingering concerns about team culture.

Stokes was previously involved in a 2017 incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to an affray charge. He missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour before being cleared the following summer.

The second Test of the three-match series against New Zealand begins on June 17 at The Oval.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

England suspend Stokes, Hales after nightclub incident
England suspend Stokes, Hales after nightclub incident
England's Stokes, Hales charged with bringing game into disrepute
England's Stokes, Hales charged with bringing game into disrepute
Stokes and Hales fined but free to play for England
Stokes and Hales fined but free to play for England
Lord's ODI: Australia beat England by 64 runs, lead series 2-0
Lord's ODI: Australia beat England by 64 runs, lead series 2-0
Cricket Buzz: England's Stokes to delay NZ arrival to attend court hearing
Cricket Buzz: England's Stokes to delay NZ arrival to attend court hearing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 2

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Huma Qureshi's Adorable Fan Encounter Leaves Everyone Smiling1:12

Huma Qureshi's Adorable Fan Encounter Leaves Everyone...

Watch: Rainy Scenes from Delhi's IGI Airport0:49

Watch: Rainy Scenes from Delhi's IGI Airport

Waste Becomes Wonder in Srinagar!1:08

Waste Becomes Wonder in Srinagar!

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO