December 07, 2018 23:31 IST

IMAGE: Ben Stokes. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Cricketers Ben Stokes and Alex Hales were fined on Friday for their involvement in a nightclub altercation but were cleared to play for England after match bans were either suspended or declared served.

All-rounder Stokes and batsman Hales had appeared before a disciplinary hearing after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) charged the pair with bringing the game into disrepute following the September 2017 incident in Bristol.