Stoinis on how Delhi can beat Mumbai in IPL final

November 09, 2020 10:12 IST

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson during the IPL Qualifier 2 match on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After registering a 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said they now have the belief to upset the mighty Mumbai Indians in Tuesday's final.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets, while Stoinis scalped three wickets to help Delhi reach their maiden IPL final.



Electing to bat first, Delhi posted a huge 189/3 in their 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan hitting a quickfire 78 from 50 balls to continue his good form in the IPL, while Stoinis stroked 38 from 27 balls and Shimron Hetmyer smashed a quickfire 42 not out from 22 balls.



"I am looking forward to going to the change room to see how everyone is going, it is a nice feeling right now knowing we have made the final. The preparations for the final will be the same, it is important to stick to your strategy when these important games coming up. Mumbai have been consistent throughout this season and they have beaten us twice, but I think if we play our best cricket, it should be good enough," said Stoinis after the match.



In reply, Sunrisers struggled after a few early wickets and finished on 172/8 with Kane Williamson hitting 67 from 45 balls.



Medium pacer Stoinis destroyed the Sunrisers top order, with the twin strikes of Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey in the fifth over, after Rabada had got the big wicket of David Warner in the second over.



Talking about his bowling, the Australian said: "Bowling in this format is always hard, it is about the planning before you reach the ground, you speak to the captain and coach, it is also important to stick to your strengths, in T20 matches, you are not always trying to take a wicket, you are also trying to control the run-rate which eventually leads to wickets."



The Australian said Dhawan has led the way with the bat for Delhi this season and they are hoping for another big knock in the title clash against Mumbai, in Dubai.



"Shikhar has been unbelievable this season, he has made two centuries, even when he has missed out, he has timed the ball really well. He has really led the way for us this season, he is a leader and he brings a lot of energy to our team. He has been really good to me and I am proud of him. Hopefully, he has another big knock in him for the final."



Stoinis, who was promoted as the opener against Sunrisers, said head coach Ricky Ponting had spoken to him about the role a few times in the past.



"Ricky had spoken to me a couple of times about the possibility of me opening the batting for Delhi. It just worked out this game, earlier I batted at number three, but it did not work out when we were chasing 220 against Sunrisers, but fortunately, it worked out in Qualifier 2."

Delhi have lost to Mumbai Indians three times in IPL, including the two leagues and the Qualifier 1 match.