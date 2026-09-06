'Still the best': Pakistan coach's bizarre claim after India rout

Despite a crushing seven-wicket defeat to India in the Women's Asia Cup 2026, Pakistan women's team coach Wahab Riaz controversially asserted that his side remains the strongest contender to lift the trophy.

IMAGE: Wahab Riaz backed Pakistan despite their heavy defeat to India. Photograph: ACC/X

Key Points Pakistan women's coach Wahab Riaz controversially declared his team the best in the Women's Asia Cup 2026, despite a heavy seven-wicket loss to India.

Pakistan was bowled out for a mere 55 runs, with India chasing the target comfortably in 8.4 overs.

Riaz defended his team's potential and skill, attributing the loss to mistakes they aim to rectify in their next match against Hong Kong.

The coach dismissed former captain Sana Mir's criticism of squad selection, stating changes were made to bring in new talent for future tournaments.

Pakistan faces a critical must-win game against Hong Kong to avoid an early exit from the Women's Asia Cup.

Pakistan women's team coach Wahab Riaz came up with a bizarre assessment after his side were hammered by India in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, claiming that Pakistan are still the best team in the tournament despite their embarrassing seven-wicket defeat.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 after opting to bat first, before India chased down the target in only 8.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Yet, even after such a one-sided loss, Riaz remained convinced that his side have what it takes to lift the trophy.

Riaz Defends Team's Potential Despite Loss

Despite the emphatic defeat, Riaz insisted that he still considers Pakistan the strongest team in the tournament.

"I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful, and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We will try not to commit the same mistakes. I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us," Riaz told reporters in the press conference.

Squad Selection Controversy and Future Plans

Riaz's comments came after Pakistan captain Sana Mir had publicly expressed her frustration with the team's selection and preparation. Mir criticised the management for making several changes to the squad, with seven players left out for the tournament.

Asked about the captain's comments, Riaz made it clear that he stood by his own assessment.

"Sana Mir has her own opinion. I have nothing to do with that opinion. We have made changes with the future in mind. The players who were playing before, they have played a lot of World Cups and Asia Cups but we weren't getting the results. So it was time to go with new faces and bring new girls into the mix to build the team for the upcoming tournaments," Riaz said.

He also defended the decision to leave several experienced players out of the squad.

"It is not about who we left behind. We have to look at the reality. The girls who were left out weren't performing at all. I think we did the right move by bringing new girls into the mix," he asserted.

Crucial Match Against Hong Kong Ahead

Pakistan now face a must-win situation in their next match against Hong Kong. Another defeat could bring their Women's Asia Cup campaign to an early end, making the upcoming fixture crucial to their hopes of reaching the semifinals.