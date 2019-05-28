News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Steyn to miss South Africa's World Cup opener against England

Steyn to miss South Africa's World Cup opener against England

May 28, 2019 20:14 IST

Dale Steyn

IMAGE: A shoulder problem will keep experienced pacer Dale Steyn out of South Africa’s World Cup opener against England. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

South Africa will be without experienced pace bowler Dale Steyn for Thursday's Cricket World Cup opener against England at The Oval after failing to shake off a recurring shoulder problem.

But they are hoping he will be fit to face India on June 5 as he continues to make progress in his recovery after more than a month on the sidelines.

 

"He is not fully ready yet and we feel that in a six-week tournament there is no need to press the issue right now," South Africa coach Ottis Gibson told reporters on Tuesday.

"He is getting closer every day. We hope that if not by Sunday (against Bangladesh) then by the India game."

Steyn, 35, was injured during the Indian Premier League and has not played since April 21.

He is considered South Africa's greatest fast bowler and returned to the one-day international team last November after two years on the sidelines with shoulder and foot injuries.

The Proteas have also had injury concerns over their two other main strike bowlers, Lungi Ngidi (side) and Kagiso Rabada (back), though both played in the warm-up win over Sri Lanka last week.

All-rounders Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius are in the frame to replace Steyn.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out before the tournament because of a thumb fracture sustained in training.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Exclusive! Kohli will do something special: Sachin

Exclusive! Kohli will do something special: Sachin

5 INTERESTING matches to look forward to in World Cup

5 INTERESTING matches to look forward to in World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          