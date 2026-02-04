HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Steve Smith turns to PSL after T20 World Cup snub

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Listen to Article
February 04, 2026 10:30 IST

After being snubbed at the IPL auctions, Australian Steve Smith has moved to the Pakistan Super League in a bid to revive T20 career. 

Steve Smith 

IMAGE: Steve Smith, who went unsold in the IPL auction in December, scored 299 runs in six innings for Sydney Sixers in the BBL. Photograph: BBL/X

Snubbed from Australia's T20 World Cup squad despite strong form, veteran batter Steve Smith has signed with new Pakistan Super League franchise Sialkot Stallionz in a bid to force his way back into the national short-format side.

 

Key Points

  • Smith, who has expressed his desire to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
  • Smith indicated that he will take a day-to-day approach to his playing future.

Despite starring in the Ashes and enjoying an excellent Big Bash League season with the Sydney Sixers, Smith was ignored for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Smith, who has expressed his desire to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics -- which will see cricket return in the T20 format -- is the first player signed by Stallionz, according to cricket.com.au.

The 36-year-old has already indicated that he will take a day-to-day approach to his playing future, saying, "One day I might wake up and say I've had enough."

Smith roped in as direct signing

The Stallionz and Hyderabad Kingsmen are the two new franchises to feature in 2026 PSL, taking the total number of teams to eight.

The Stallionz have appointed former Australia Test captain and current 'A' team coach Tim Paine as its coach, while former pacer Jason Gillespie will be in charge of the Hyderabad side.

The first PSL auction in the tournament's history will take place on February 11, but Smith has been roped in as a "direct signing", with each side allowed to secure one player before the draft day, the report added.

Smith scored 299 runs in six innings for Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
