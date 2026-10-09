Smith Surpasses Waugh in 42 Fewer Tests. Ponting Is Next in Sight

Steve Smith surpassed Steve Waugh's Test run tally in 42 fewer matches, moving behind only Ricky Ponting and Allan Border among Australia's leading run-scorers.

IMAGE: A six off Keshav Maharaj helped Steve Smith surpass Steve Waugh's 10,927 Test runs and move to third on Australia's all-time list. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Key Points Steve Smith has become Australia's third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, surpassing Steve Waugh's tally.

Smith achieved the milestone during Day 1 of the opening Test against South Africa in Durban.

He reached 10,945 Test runs in 126 Tests, 42 fewer than Waugh's 168 Tests.

Smith is now behind only Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs) and Allan Border (11,174 runs) on Australia's all-time list.

He is 229 runs short of overtaking Allan Border for second place, with two Tests remaining in the current series.

Australian batter Steve Smith surpassed former captain Steve Waugh to become the country's third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket during Day 1 of the opening Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban.

Smith entered the match needing eight runs to move past Waugh's career tally of 10,927 runs. He reached the milestone in the 19th over by hitting South African spinner Keshav Maharaj for a six on the last delivery of the 19th over. Smith was later dismissed for 25 off 53 balls.

Smith's Record-Breaking Achievement

With the achievement, Smith moved to 10,945 Test runs, placing him behind only Ricky Ponting and Allan Border on Australia's all-time list. Smith's 10,945 runs have come in 224 innings across 126 Tests, while Waugh finished with 10,927 runs from 260 innings in 168 Tests. Smith surpassed Waugh's total in 42 fewer Tests, further adding to his record in the longest format.

Chasing Further Milestones

Smith now stands 229 runs short of overtaking Border for second place on Australia's Test run-scoring list. With two Tests remaining in the series, he has an opportunity to close the gap during the tour. Ponting leads the chart with 13,378 runs from 168 Tests, followed by Border with 11,174 runs from 156 matches.