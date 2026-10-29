Steve Smith Cleared Of Serious Neck Injury, Set For New Zealand Tests

Australian cricket fans can breathe a sigh of relief as star batter Steve Smith has been cleared of serious neck damage and is anticipated to make a full return for the crucial home Test series against New Zealand in December.

IMAGE: Steve Smith suffered an injury to a cervical facet joint, which helps stabilise movement in the neck. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Steve Smith has been cleared of serious neck damage after scans.

The injury was to a cervical facet joint, which stabilises neck movement.

Smith is expected to be available for Australia's home Test series against New Zealand in December.

He was ruled out of the third Test against South Africa due to the neck issue.

Cameron Green batted at number four in Smith's absence during the Cape Town Test.

Australia expect Steve Smith to be fit for the first home Test against New Zealand in Perth in December after scans cleared the veteran batter of serious neck damage.

The 37-year-old was ruled out of the third and deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town after battling a sore neck for a number of days.

Injury Details and Recovery

Scans confirmed an injury to a cervical facet joint, which helps stabilise movement in the neck.

"Steve will continue to receive treatment and rehabilitation, with a full return to availability anticipated for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Team staff had hoped he could play at Newlands after batting in the nets on Sunday but ultimately deemed him unfit. All-rounder Cameron Green returned from injury to bat in Smith's usual number four position in Cape Town.

Australia were 330 for four at the close of the second day in reply to South Africa's first innings 329.

Australia will host New Zealand for a four-Test series, starting with the December 9 opener at Perth Stadium.