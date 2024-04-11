News
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of MLC season

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of MLC season

April 11, 2024 21:26 IST
Steve Smith

IMAGE: The Australia batter, who has played just four Twenty20 internationals since the start of 2023, went unsold at the Indian Premier League auction, in December last year. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB, from the Rediff Archives

Australia batter Steve Smith will play for Washington Freedom in the second season of Major League Cricket in the United States, the MLC team said on Thursday.

Smith, who has played just four Twenty20 internationals for Australia since the start of 2023, went unsold at the Indian Premier League auction held in December last year.

He competed for the Sydney Sixers in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL).

 

The 34-year-old will be reunited with former team mate Ricky Ponting, who was appointed coach of Washington Freedom in February.

Last year, Smith was named brand ambassador to Washington Freedom, who have a high-performance partnership with New South Wales, his domestic team in Australia.

Washington Freedom finished third in the inaugural season of the six-team T20 tournament. The second edition of MLC is set to begin on July 4, following the conclusion of this year's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
IPL 2024: Samson becomes Royals player with most...
What makes Rashid one of the most 'wanted players'
Stepbrother Arrested For Duping Pandyas
PIX: India celebrates Eid with prayers, feasting
11 EV makers get EMPS nod
Smallcap MFs see 1st net outflows in 30 mths
What Makes Malayalam Cinema Distinctive?
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

'Hope India don't pick Kohli for T20 WC...'

Kohli's Biggest Fear Is...

