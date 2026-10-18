Steve Smith reveals anxiety after latest concussion scare

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has opened up about his anxiety following a recent head knock during the first Test against South Africa, triggering fears of another concussion despite successfully clearing all medical protocols.

IMAGE: Steve Smith had to go through concussion protocols after a bouncer from Anrich Nortje hit him on the helmet last Monday during the second-last day of the clash at Kingsmead in Durban. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Steve Smith experienced anxiety after being hit on the head by a bouncer from Anrich Nortje in the first Test against South Africa.

He underwent and passed concussion protocols after the incident, returning to play on the final day.

Smith has a history of concussions, including incidents in the 2019 Ashes, 2020 ODI series, and other matches.

The batsman was the first player to be replaced in a Test under the concussion substitute rule after being hit by Jofra Archer in 2019.

Australia batsman Steve Smith said he was anxious after being hit on the head and facing the prospect of another concussion after a blow playing against South Africa in the first test a week ago.

Former captain Smith has previously suffered multiple concussions in his career, and he had to go through concussion protocols after a bouncer from Anrich Nortje hit him on the helmet last Monday during the second-last day of the clash at Kingsmead in Durban.

Smith's Reaction to the Head Knock

"I was a little bit anxious after the hit, to be honest," Smith said on Sunday before the start of the second test at St George's Park in a television interview. "It was a decent knock, and the rest of that day, I wasn't travelling too well, and I think it was more to do with anxiety, of hoping not to feel what I felt in the past, waking up the next morning and things like that.

"So, yeah, fortunately, I woke up well. I passed all the tests, and things recovered pretty quickly," Smith added as he prepared to take part in the rain-delayed second test.

The 37-year-old was assessed on the field by the physio and the doctor, and his helmet was changed as is mandatory for all such hits, but he continued his innings, scoring 27 runs as Australia built a large lead.

Concussion Protocols and Return to Play

But then Smith did not take to the field at the start of South Africa's second innings on Monday, instead being subjected to the concussion protocols, which he passed. He returned from the start of the last day's play on Tuesday to help his side to a 214-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

History of Concussions

Smith, who is 28 short of 11,000 test runs, was the first player replaced in a test after the introduction of a concussion substitute. He was struck on the back of the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the 2019 Ashes test at Lord's in London.

He also suffered a concussion after being hit on the head in practice during Australia's One Day International series in England in 2020 and two months later, back home in Sydney, woke on the morning of the second ODI against India with vertigo and was sick. There have also been incidents in Sri Lanka in 2022, at the last World Cup in India and last December in the Ashes at Adelaide where he was ruled out of the third test about 20 minutes before the toss with a vestibular issue, the sensory system located in the inner ear that controls balance and spatial orientation.