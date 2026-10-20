England's Test Coach Stephen Fleming Prioritises Home-Grown Talent

New England Test coach Stephen Fleming, the fifth foreign national to hold the position, is committed to developing English coaching talent, hoping his successors will be home-grown.

IMAGE: Stephen Fleming was named England Test coach in July. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Stephen Fleming, the fifth foreign coach for England's Test team, aims for future successors to be English.

Fleming plans to develop home-grown coaching talent during his tenure, as evidenced by his backroom staff appointments.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration with Brendon McCullum, the limited-overs coach, ahead of major events.

England faces a challenging schedule including a Test series against South Africa, the Ashes, and the Cricket World Cup next year.

Stephen Fleming is the fifth foreign coach to take charge of England's Test team but the New Zealander hopes his successors will be English and says he will seek to develop home-grown coaching talent during his tenure.

Fleming was appointed in July to replace compatriot Brendon McCullum, with Australian Trevor Bayliss and Zimbabwe's Duncan Fletcher and Andy Flower the other foreign coaches to have been at the helm of the test side.

Developing Local Coaching Expertise

"I do believe that primarily the national team should be coached by a national representative," Fleming told the BBC in a podcast released on Monday.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, but there will be some development in terms of the coaching, and you can see by our staff," added the 53-year-old, who named former England players Marcus Trescothick, Richard Dawson and James Foster among his backroom staff last week.

Upcoming Challenges and Collaboration

Fleming also highlighted the importance of having a good working relationship with former New Zealand teammate McCullum, who remains in charge of England's limited-overs team, with the Ashes and Cricket World Cup looming next year.

"At some stage you're going to have to give up some of your key assets. We look at what's coming up, there's a Test series for us against South Africa," he said. "We then move to the Ashes, which is obviously the milestone event for the summer next year, and then there's the World Cup. "Making sure that the players are as fit as can be for each of those marquee events and that we turn out good sides is going to be a challenge."

England visit South Africa in a three-test series beginning in December.