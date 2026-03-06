Step Inside Gautam Gambhir's Beautiful Home In Delhi!

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir opens the doors to his serene Delhi home in Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 9, offering a rare glimpse into the personal space that anchors him beyond the game.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with daughters Aazeen and Anaiza. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Key Points Situated in a calm, tree-lined neighbourhood, Gautam Gambhir's two-storey home in Delhi feels like an intentional pause -- quiet, grounded, and deeply personal.

Gautam's favourite corner is the trophy lounge which traces his cricketing journey, with awards displayed with quiet restraint, alongside family photographs and books.

Gautam shares his children don't measure success in trophies or scorecards; they simply know when he is home.

Some homes don't announce themselves. They reveal who you are when the noise fades and the day finally exhales. In the latest episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 9, the doors open not just to a home, but to a gentler way of living.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

Tucked away from the rush, Gautam Gambhir and wife Natasha have shaped a space that feels like an intentional pause -- quiet, grounded, and deeply personal.

Flooded with natural light and softened by thoughtful details, their home in Delhi reflects life lived at an unhurried pace, where connection comes before clutter and comfort before spectacle.

Known for his steely resolve in public life, Gautam speaks of home as the place where that armour can finally be set aside.

"On the field, I am Gambhir. At home, I am Gautam," he says -- a distinction that quietly explains the home's restraint, softness, and absence of excess.

Situated in a calm, tree-lined neighbourhood, the two-storey home offers a gentle counterpoint to the demands of a high-pressure life; a sanctuary designed for balance, peace, and the simple luxury of feeling at ease.



Having left home at a young age to pursue cricket, Gautam carries with him a deep awareness of what home represents, not just as a place, but as reassurance.

That understanding quietly informs the way the house feels today. Here, returning home is not an event, but a feeling.

"When you come back home, this is your space; a place that makes you feel secure and stable," he reflects.

At the heart of the home is a soaring atrium, crowned with a domed ceiling where sunlight moves softly through the day, casting changing patterns of light and shadow.

The walls, finished in Lankan Jasmine from Asian Paints' Nilaya Arc Matt range, lend a breathable, tactile warmth to the interiors.

The restrained palette is intentional. "My favourite colours are white and ivory," Gautam shares, allowing architecture, light, and natural textures to take centre stage.

While Gautam's preference for clean, neutral tones lays the foundation, Natasha brings warmth and personality to the space.

Classic furniture, carved wood accents, polished marble, and subtle metallic highlights coexist in quiet balance. Soft curtains, delicate pelmets, and layered textures make the home feel lived-in rather than styled.

As Gautam puts it, "Home design is about making the right choice. There are so many options and colours, but what matters most is what you like."

Season 9 also introduces a first for Where The Heart Is with the launch of the Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Lookbook, designed as a thoughtful companion to the stories unfolding in each home.

Drawing from Gautam and Natasha's space, the Lookbook gently decodes the calm palette of whites, ivories, and soft textures that define their home, translating its understated elegance into curated colour stories and design cues.

It allows viewers to move beyond admiration and into understanding -- showing how the quiet harmony of light, colour, and material seen in this home can be thoughtfully recreated in their own spaces.

Every corner carries meaning. A carefully curated trophy lounge traces Gautam's cricketing journey, with awards displayed with quiet restraint, alongside family photographs and books. Yet, even here, achievements take a back seat to emotion.

"This room has been created with a lot of love and affection, which, for me, matters far more than all the achievements," he says.

The trophy lounge is not a display of success, but a gentle reminder of the journey -- the perseverance, setbacks, and growth that matter far more than what is won.

The episode moves into the daughters' rooms, which carry a softer, more intimate energy shaped around comfort, security, and everyday joy.

Designed to feel light and airy, the spaces use calm whites and gentle neutrals, allowing natural light to take centre stage.

Smart storage, uncluttered corners, and flexible layouts create room for play, rest, and growing independence.

At home, wins and losses fade away. As Gautam shares, his children don't measure success in trophies or scorecards; they simply know when he is home.

That constancy, more than achievement, forms the emotional heart of the space.

After years of pressure and public life, the house offers something rare and deeply personal: Stillness.

In the end, the home reflects a simple truth, home is peace.