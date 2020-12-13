News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Starc to rejoin Australia team after family illness

Starc to rejoin Australia team after family illness

December 13, 2020 09:57 IST
Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will rejoin Australia's squad in Adelaide on Monday to prepare for the first Test against India after he withdrew from the Twenty20 series due to a family illness.

 

Starc will travel to Adelaide with several other members of the Australian side and the Indian team on a charter flight, Cricket Australia said on Sunday.

"We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and were happy he has taken time out to spend with his family," Australia coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

"We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday."

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

