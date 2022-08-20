News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Star bowler Jhulan to retire at Lord's next month?

Star bowler Jhulan to retire at Lord's next month?

Source: PTI
August 20, 2022 22:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jhulan Goswami

IMAGE: A veteran of six Women's ODI World Cups, Jhulan has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket, is all set to retire at the hallowed Lord's during India's third and final ODI against England on September 24, according to a report.

 

The 39-year-old pacer was named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad for the three matches at Hove (September 18), Canterbury (September 21) and the Lord's (September 24).

Jhulan, who last played for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year, will be given a "proper farewell" as she could not say "goodbye on the field", ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting a Board official.

Jhulan sustained a side strain ahead of India's final World Cup group game against South Africa and missed the Sri Lanka tour in July.

According to the report, Jhulan is keeping her "options open" for the inaugural Women's IPL slated from next year and she's also in talks with the men's franchises for a "mentoring role".

Having made her international debut in 2002, Jhulan called it quits from T20Is in 2018, and played her last Test match in October 2021.

A veteran of six Women's ODI World Cups, Jhulan has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs.

From 201 WODIs, she has a world record 252 wickets to her name -- the only bowler with more than 200 wickets in the format.

The next in the list is South Africa's Shabnim Ismail who has 191 wickets from 127 matches.

Across formats, Jhulan has a record 352 wickets to her name.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Samson, Thakur lead India to five-wicket win
PHOTOS: Samson, Thakur lead India to five-wicket win
PIX: India cruise to ODI series win vs Zimbabwe
PIX: India cruise to ODI series win vs Zimbabwe
Antim Panghal wins historic Jr World Wrestling gold
Antim Panghal wins historic Jr World Wrestling gold
Uttarakhand: Cloudbursts kill 4, bridges washed away
Uttarakhand: Cloudbursts kill 4, bridges washed away
22 dead in flash floods, landslides in Himachal
22 dead in flash floods, landslides in Himachal
J-K admin denies including non-locals to voter list
J-K admin denies including non-locals to voter list
2024 to be a Modi vs Kejriwal battle: Sisodia
2024 to be a Modi vs Kejriwal battle: Sisodia

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Role clarity gives out-of-form players direction: Rohit

Role clarity gives out-of-form players direction: Rohit

We weren't nervous: Rahul on India's top-order wobble

We weren't nervous: Rahul on India's top-order wobble

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances