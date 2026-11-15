'Star Boiii': Sooryavanshi Celebrates Aaryavir Sehwag's Sensational U19 Asia Cup Show

Aaryavir Sehwag scored 361 runs in five matches to emerge as the U-19 Asia Cup's leading run-scorer. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his stellar campaign with a special message.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates Aaryavir Sehwag on Instagram. Photograph: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points Aaryavir Sehwag was the leading run-scorer at the U19 Asia Cup, accumulating 361 runs in five matches.

His impressive performance included one century and three half-centuries, showcasing consistent form throughout the tournament.

Sehwag scored a crucial 58 runs off 61 balls in the final, contributing significantly to India's 338-run chase against Pakistan.

Alongside captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Sehwag helped India defeat Pakistan to clinch the U19 Asia Cup title.

Aaryavir Sehwag was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his outstanding batting display.

Aaryavir Sehwag had a fantastic run at the U19 Asia Cup and ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer. Aaryavir, the elder son of Virender Sehwag, scored 361 runs across five matches, including a century and three half-centuries.

Key Contributions to India's Victory

He also played a key role in the final, scoring 58 off 61 deliveries alongside captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, who made 80 off 101 balls. Sehwag's 58 gave India a blazing start in the 338-run chase. Sehwag, Raichandani and stellar cameos from Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan, helped India beat Pakistan to win the title.

Player of the Tournament Recognition

Sehwag won the Player of the Tournament and following India's win, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared an Instagram story for Aaryavir Sehwag. He also congratulated the Indian team for winning the Asia Cup.

'Star Boiii' Sooryavanshi wrote on Instagram in praise of Sehwag.

'Congratulations! Oh man, What a match,' he posted in another story with a heart emoji and a video clip of the winning runs.