Srikkanth urges RCB to drop this player for IPL 2026 final

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth advises Royal Challengers Bengaluru to drop Romario Shepherd for the IPL final, warning his bowling could cost them the title against Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: Srikkanth believes Romario Shepherd's bowling could be a costly risk for RCB in a high-pressure match against Gujarat Titans. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Kris Srikkanth advises RCB to drop Romario Shepherd due to concerns about his expensive bowling in the IPL final.

Srikkanth supports Venkatesh Iyer retaining his place, even if Phil Salt is fit, to avoid disrupting a winning combination.

Srikkanth highlights the Virat Kohli-Devdutt Padikkal partnership as crucial for RCB's success.

Srikkanth emphasises that Gujarat Titans must dismiss Kohli, Padikkal, and Patidar early to have a chance of winning.

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru to leave Romario Shepherd out of their playing XI for the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, arguing that the all-rounder's bowling could prove costly in a high-pressure clash.

Shepherd has struggled to make an impact with the ball this season, picking up seven wickets while conceding runs at an economy rate of over 12. Srikkanth was blunt in his assessment, claiming RCB's biggest risk in the final would be giving the West Indies star multiple overs.

Srikkanth's Concerns About Shepherd's Bowling

"There is no news about Phil Salt yet so they shouldn't change now even if he's fit, as Venkatesh Iyer is doing well. The only way RCB can lose is if Romario Shepherd bowls three overs. If he bowls three overs, RCB are gone. Shepherd shouldn't bowl and should not be in the 11 at all," he said on YouTube.

Srikkanth also backed Venkatesh Iyer to retain his place in the side, even if Phil Salt is declared fit for the title clash. According to the former opener, disrupting a winning combination ahead of the final could do more harm than good.

Key Battle: Kohli-Padikkal Partnership

Turning his attention to Gujarat Titans, Srikkanth identified the opening partnership between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal as the key battle that could decide the contest. Both batters have enjoyed impressive seasons, and he believes GT must find a way to separate them early.

"If at all GT has to win, they'll have to break the Virat Kohli-Devdutt Padikkal partnership. RCB always wins if Virat Kohli just makes 40. But it's his partnership with Padikkal that's key for them. RCB only struggle if one of these two gets out early and there is no substantial partnership between the two," said Srikkanth.

Gujarat Titans' Strategy For Victory

The former India skipper further stressed that Gujarat's hopes hinge on removing RCB's top-order pillars before they can settle in and build momentum.

"GT's only hope of winning is getting all three of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar out early. If any two out of these three click, RCB are winners. So GT have to dismiss atleast two of these three early to have any chance of winning. Rabada and Siraj have to bowl well in tandem for GT to win," added Srikkanth.