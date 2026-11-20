Krishnamachari Srikkanth, former India captain, has passionately advocated for consistent opportunities for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, asserting that the 15-year-old possesses the talent to single-handedly revive Test cricket worldwide.

FILE IMAGE: Krishnamachari Srikkant urged the team management to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a sustained run, stating the youngster is good enough for both ODI and Test cricket. Photograph: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Friday criticised selectors for not giving enough opportunities to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Srikkanth believes Sooryavanshi is a potential match-winner who could help revive Test cricket globally if given consistent backing.

Srikkanth highlighted Sooryavanshi's popularity, noting full crowds came to watch him bat in T20 matches in New Zealand.

Srikkanth also named Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli as India's two finest captains, praising their impact on the national team.

Former India captain and chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Friday criticised the selectors and team management for not giving enough opportunities to teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying he is such a potential match-winner who could even help revive Test cricket globally.

Srikkanth said the 15-year-old should be backed consistently rather than being picked for a match and then left out.

"What they (selectors and team management) are doing with him is not right. They are not encouraging him; they are discouraging him, which is not done. These guys are making a blunder. They play him for one match, they don't play him for five matches. That's not done. Sad," Srikkanth said at the 16th FICCI Summit on the Business of Sports in New Delhi.

Srikkanth's Strong Criticism of Selectors

The former opener, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, went a step further, suggesting that Sooryavanshi's success in Test cricket could spark renewed interest in the longest format across the world.

"If Sooryavanshi clicks in Test cricket, a Test cricket revival happens all over the world, not just for India, all over the world. Today in New Zealand, when he was playing the T20 matches, people came all the way -- a full crowd -- to watch Sooryavanshi bat. Wherever he goes, everybody comes to watch Sooryavanshi bat," he said.

Sooryavanshi: A Global Test Cricket Revivalist?

Srikkanth urged the team management to give the youngster a sustained run, insisting that he was good enough to play both ODI and Test cricket.

"This boy has done so brilliantly for you -- let him play all the matches. Do you mean to say he is not good enough to play Test or One Day cricket? He is 100 per cent sure to play good One Day cricket. Give him 20 innings, tell him he won't get dropped -- you do whatever you want. That boy will win five to seven matches single-handedly for you.

"And if he scores in Test cricket, the whole world will start reviving Test cricket everywhere, in any part of the world," he added.

Urging Consistent Opportunities

Srikkanth said the selectors and team management should treat Sooryavanshi as a key part of India's future rather than expose him to uncertainty over selection.

Srikkanth also named Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli as the two finest captains India has produced, praising their impact on the national team.

Praise for India's Finest Captains

"I think two of the best captains India has ever produced are Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. Sourav Ganguly changed the face of Indian cricket; he is a brilliant captain.

"But Virat Kohli as a captain is brilliant -- unfortunately, the only thing is he didn't win a World Cup, that's it. But if you say Test captaincy, he was one guy who beat Australia, who did well against Australia, who did well against England -- he beat Australia in Australia, he beat England in England, he did everything across the globe. I think Virat is one of the best captains I've seen," he said.