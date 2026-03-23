Srikkanth Tells Hardik: Let Surya Lead Mumbai Indians

'Hardik Pandya is a good captain. But they have two T20 World Cup-winning captains playing under him now.'

IMAGE: Handing Mumbai Indians' captaincy to Suryakumar Yadav, Kris Srikkanth believes, may bring the franchise a change of luck, something that hasn't happened under Hardik Pandya's leadership. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kris Srikkanth suggested handing leadership to Suryakumar Yadav to revive the team's fortunes.

Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as MI skipper in 2024, a move that drew fan backlash.

Srikkanth said management, Rohit, Surya and Hardik must align on a clear roadmap.

Mumbai Indians are one of the strongest IPL teams on paper, but it is their leadership that is not in place, declares Kris Srikkanth.

The ever vocal Srikkanth has urged Hardik Pandya to hand over the MI captaincy to Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik rejoined MI in 2024 in a trade from Gujarat Titans, whom he led to the title in their inaugural season in 2022.

In a major reshuffle, Hardik was handed over the captaincy as he replaced MI's most successful skipper Rohit Sharma, something that the fans didn't really embrace with the colourful all-rounder being booed every time he took to the pitch. MI finished bottom of the table that season.

However, following a playoff exit in 2025, calls for a leadership change have intensified ahead of the 2026 season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth urged the team management, including Hardik, Rohit and Surya, to come together and decide on a clear roadmap for the future.

'They have to come together again, the franchise owners and the team management with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, and set this right again.

'They should ask Surya to lead this year to see if there is a change of luck. They can always appoint Surya as the captain anytime. They don't need to announce it right now,' Srikkanth said.

'It's a funny situation. Hardik Pandya is a good captain. But, yes, they have two T20 World Cup-winning captains playing under him now. It's some internal policy within their setup that they have to sort out. From the outside, the obvious choice should be Suryakumar Yadav. But this might be a franchise policy,' the former India captain added.

'It's a strange situation, as Hardik played under Rohit and Surya to help India win the World Cup. Otherwise, Hardik should himself say no to captaincy and allow Surya to lead.

'If Hardik himself says this to the management, things will get resolved. He should say, 'Let Surya lead and I'll support'. That's one way of solving it,' Srikkanth explained.

MI last won the IPL in 2020 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.