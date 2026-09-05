Srikkanth questions why India chose stars over youngsters against Afghanistan

Kris Srikkanth questioned whether India’s star-studded Afghanistan squad was picked out of fear after recent defeats, arguing the series offered an ideal chance to blood promising youngsters.

IMAGE: The Indian squad selected for the Afghanistan T20I series, which is captained by Shreyas Iyer, will also travel for the Asian Games later this month. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth says India should have used the Afghanistan series to test youngsters rather than pick a full-strength squad.

His criticism comes after India lost 2-0 to Ireland and suffered a 4-0 series defeat against England.

Shreyas Iyer will captain India, with Tilak Varma as deputy and Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan among the key names.

Srikkanth questioned whether players returning from injury can be considered match-fit based only on tests at the Bengaluru Centre of Excellence.

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has criticised India's squad selection for the Afghanistan T20I series, saying the selectors have played it safe after back-to-back series defeats in Ireland and England.

India lost the Ireland series 0-2 before suffering a 0-4 defeat to England in July. Srikkanth said the Afghanistan series was the right opportunity to give youngsters a chance, but the selectors instead picked a near full-strength squad.

'This is a Mistake'

Srikkanth described the selection as a move driven by fear and desperation following the recent losses.

"After the series losses in Ireland and England, the selectors have decided not to take a chance and picked a full-strength squad for Afghanistan. They are going all guns blazing, but this is a mistake," he said on his YouTube channel.

"It's against teams like Afghanistan that you should try out youngsters. Instead, you've picked a full-strength squad out of fear."

"It feels like a desperation move after the Ireland and England losses. But this squad is almost the same as the one they picked for England," he added.

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Proven Players for Afghanistan Series

India will play Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series beginning September 13, with the second and third games scheduled for September 15 and 17.

All three matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.

Regular captain Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, with Tilak Varma named his deputy. The squad includes Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

Bumrah returns subject to fitness clearance, while Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana have also been included.

Fitness Status Questioned

Srikkanth also raised concerns over the fitness status of players returning to the squad. He questioned whether fitness tests at the Bengaluru Centre of Excellence alone are enough to establish a player's readiness for international cricket.

"These four have not proved match-fitness. So on what basis are they subject to fitness? Just because you prove your fitness at the Bengaluru CoE, are you fit?" he said.

'Match Fitness is Important'

Srikkanth pointed to Harshit Rana’s England experience as an example of why players should prove their fitness in competitive matches before being picked for India.

"That’s how Harshit Rana went to England, and then what happened to him there? So match fitness is important," the former opener added.

India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

NOTE: * Subject to fitness clearance