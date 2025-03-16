Srikkanth foresees a great IPL 2025 for CSK

IMAGE: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin share a light moment during the training session. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X

Former India captain and 1983 World Cup hero Krishnamachari Srikkanth said on Sunday that he was looking forward to an exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 18, slated to start on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Singling out five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Srikkanth predicted another successful season for the side. "CSK will do very well.. The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK (on March 23) is going to be a great contest. It will be a great and exciting IPL season," the former opener said.

The battle between CSK and MI is arguably the most celebrated rivalry in IPL history as it features two of the most successful franchises, with each team winning five titles. They have faced each other 37 times in the league with MI winning 20 matches and CSK coming out victorious on 17 occasions.

The fixture will also mark the return of M S Dhoni to the field for another season of the glitzy league. Since his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has only appeared in the IPL. In the 2024 season, the 43-year-old former India skipper scored 161 runs at an incredible strike rate of 220.

MI, on the other hand, will be looking to begin the new season on a strong note and put behind the disappointing 2024 season behind them. Led by Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, MI had a poor season overall with just four wins in 14 games in IPL 2024.

The last time these two teams clashed, CSK got the better of MI by 20 runs.