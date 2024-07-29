News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka's years of hard work rewarded with Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka's years of hard work rewarded with Asia Cup title

July 29, 2024 16:45 IST
Sri Lanka

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said years of sacrifice had finally paid off after they beat seven-times champions India by eight wickets in Dambulla on Sunday to win the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup for the first time.

India, who had beaten Sri Lanka five times in previous finals, including the first four editions when the tournament was played in the 50-over format, posted 165-6 after deciding to bat first.

 

India's openers were both dismissed by all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari, who took 2-36.

In reply, Athapaththu (61) got hosts Sri Lanka off to a flying start in an 87-run partnership with player of the match Harshitha Samarawickrama for the second wicket.

Dilhari (30 not out) and Samarawickrama (69 not out) got Sri Lanka over the line with eight balls to spare at 167-2.

"We sacrificed a lot for the last 10-15 years. Finally we won this award, this trophy," said player of the series Athapaththu.

"We've played really good cricket the last 12 months. We beat England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand. We won World Cup qualifiers, now we won Asia Cup."

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
