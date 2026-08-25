Prabath Jayasuriya Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been reprimanded and handed a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct by abusing cricket equipment following his dismissal on the second day of the second Test against India in Colombo.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar appeals for the wicket of Prabath Jayasuriya on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Colombo on Monday. It was the first offence for Jayasuriya during a 24-month period. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was reprimanded and received one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Jayasuriya was found to have abused cricket equipment after being dismissed leg-before off India's Manav Suthar.

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

This marks Jayasuriya's first offence within a 24-month period.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando were also fined for an on-field altercation on Day 1.

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was on Tuesday reprimanded and handed one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on the second day's play in the second Test against India in Colombo.

The ICC said Jayasuriya had been found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match".

Details of the Offence

It was the first offence for the left-arm spinner during a 24-month period, the governing body said in a statement. "Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has become the third player to be sanctioned for an incident during the second ICC World Test Championship contest against India after he was hit with an official reprimand following his dismissal in his side's first innings," the ICC said.

Jayasuriya, who was adjudged out leg-before off India spinner Manav Suthar on the final ball of the second day's play, hit the boundary wedges with his bat while walking back to the dressing room. Jayasuriya admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

Previous Sanctions in the Match

Earlier, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fees and handed one demerit point each for an on-field altercation on Day 1 of the Colombo Test.