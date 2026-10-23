Sri Lanka's 400-run chase: The ODI feat that shocked all

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin lauded Sri Lanka's "unreal" 400-run chase against England, highlighting the rarity of such a feat while also advocating for the continued promotion of traditional Test cricket.

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Key Points Mohammad Azharuddin praised Sri Lanka's "unreal" 400-run chase against England on Friday, commending their fighting spirit.

He lauded England's Harry Brook for his outstanding double century in the same match.

Azharuddin emphasised the critical need to promote Test cricket, calling it the main format.

He noted that chasing 400 runs is a rare feat, comparing it to South Africa's historic chase against Australia in 2006.

The former India captain also congratulated the Indian team for their victory against New Zealand in the first T20I.

Telangana Cabinet Minister and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday praised Sri Lanka for their remarkable run chase against England, saying that chasing a target of 400 runs seemed "completely unreal" in modern-day cricket.

He also lauded England batter Harry Brook for his outstanding double century and emphasised the need to promote Test cricket.

Azharuddin On Sri Lanka's Historic Chase

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin said Sri Lanka's determination to keep fighting despite England's massive total was commendable, adding that the high-scoring contest provided excellent entertainment for cricket fans.

"To me, 400 seems completely unreal, but nowadays cricket has become like this. But I congratulate the Sri Lankan team very much because they kept hope that we too can win, we too can make that much of a score. Otherwise, if you give up hope, then such a score isn't made. But Harry Brook also played very well, I congratulate him as well. But this was a very good match, I mean it was entertainment. It was very good entertainment for the public," Azharuddin said.

Reflecting on the magnitude of Sri Lanka's achievement, the former India captain referred to South Africa's historic successful chase against Australia in 2006, noting that such extraordinary run chases remained rare in ODI cricket.

"But chasing 400, I think this is probably happening for the second time. Before this, there was a match between South Africa and Australia, it happened back then. But it is good for cricket; people come and enjoy, as much as people enjoy, they should," he added.

Promoting Test Cricket's Importance

Azharuddin also stressed that while high-scoring matches and aggressive batting have become increasingly common in modern cricket, the traditional Test format should continue to receive attention and encouragement.

"But I would like to say that Test cricket should also be promoted. Test cricket is the main... the main format of cricket is the Test format, Test cricket," he said.

India's Victory Against New Zealand

The former India captain also congratulated the Indian cricket team on its victory against New Zealand in the first T20I, praising the players for their performance away from home and expressing hope that India would win both the T20 and ODI series.

"Yes, India also won, absolutely. India played very well, especially going to New Zealand. I congratulate them as well, they are playing very well. And we hope that they win both the T20 and the One-Day series there," he said.