Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews to retire from Tests

Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews to retire from Tests

May 23, 2025 17:13 IST

Angelo Mathews

IMAGE: Since making debut in 2009, Angelo Mathews has turned up in 118 Tests, scoring 8167 runs -- the third-highest tally for Sri Lanka. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Friday announced that the first Test against Bangladesh next month will be his last five-day game as he makes way for younger talent in the traditional format with a 'grateful heart and unforgettable memories'.

The 37-year-old will, however, continue to play white-ball cricket for his country. His final Test appearance will be in Galle from June 17 to 21.

"With a grateful heart and unforgettable memories. It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket!...The first Test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country," he said on X.

"Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me.

"I believe this Test team is a talented side with many future and present greats playing the game. Now seems like the best time to make way for a younger player to take the mantle to shine for our nation," he added.

Since making debut in 2009, Mathews has turned up in 118 Tests, scoring 8167 runs -- the third-highest tally for Sri Lanka, behind Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814).

Angelo Mathews

IMAGE: Angelo Mathews was Sri Lanka's all-format captain from 2013 to 2017. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

He has a fairly good average of 44.62 and has so far smashed 16 hundreds and 45 centuries with a 200 not out being the best of his lengthy career. He also has 34 wickets to his credit.

"A true servant of Sri Lanka Test Cricket. Thank you...for 17 years of unwavering dedication, leadership, and unforgettable moments in the red-ball format. Your commitment and passion have inspired a generation," Sri Lanka Cricket stated in its tribute.

"We wish you all the very best as you step away from Test cricket and look forward to seeing your continued contributions in white-ball cricket," it added.

 

Mathews was Sri Lanka's all-format captain from 2013 to 2017.

"Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey. I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today," he said.

Mathews said he is grateful for the support that he has got over the years, from his family, his coaches and Sri Lanka Cricket.

"A chapter ends, but the love for the game will always remain."

Source: REUTERS
