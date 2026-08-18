Rishabh Pant Fastest To Hit 100 sixes In Test cricket

Dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made history by becoming the first Indian and fastest player globally to smash 100 sixes in Test cricket.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats during Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.

Pant is the fourth player globally to achieve this rare Test milestone.

He reached 100 sixes in just 51 Tests, making him the fastest ever.

Pant surpassed Ben Stokes' record for the fastest to 100 Test maximums.

Dashing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the first Indian player and fourth in the world to complete the rare milestone of 100 sixes in Test cricket during the fourth day of the opening game against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

En route his milestone, Pant also became the fastest to 100 maximums in only his 51st game beating the previous record held by former England skipper Ben Stokes had reached the mark in his 82nd Test.

Pant Joins Elite Global Six-Hitting Club

Ahead of Pant is Stokes (138 sixes), New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (107 sixes) and Australia's maverick keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist (100 sixes).

Before the start of the game, Pant was on 97 sixes and in the first innings equalled Chris Gayle's record of 98 sixes.

Among Indians, both Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma, with 91 sixes each, are joint second in the list.

List of Batters With Highest Number of Sixes:

1. Ben Stokes (England) - 138 sixes

2. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107 sixes

3. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100 sixes

4. Rishabh Pant (India) - 100 sixes

5. Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 98 sixes.