Sri Lanka U-19 clinch ODI series vs India U-19 with one-wicket win

VK Vineeth's brilliant 131 went in vain as Chamika Heenatigala's unbeaten 84 guided Sri Lanka to a thrilling last-ball victory, sealing the three-match Youth ODI series 2-1 against India.

IMAGE: India U-19 batter VK Vineeth celebrates his century in the third Youth ODI against Sri Lanka U-19 in Hambantota on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points VK Vineeth struck a superb 131 while Lakshya Raichandani added 61 as India posted a competitive 290 for 8 in the series decider.

Chamika Heenatigala remained unbeaten on 84, steering Sri Lanka to a thrilling one-wicket victory with the winning run coming off the final ball.

Sri Lanka bounced back from an early collapse to win the third Youth ODI and clinch the three-match series 2-1 before the teams meet in the Youth Test series.

VK Vineeth's superb 131 went in vain as Sri Lanka recovered from early jolts to notch up a thrilling one-wicket win off the last ball in the third and final Youth ODI and clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Hambantota on Thursday.

India had won the first match by four wickets before the home side registered an eight-wicket victory in the second game. The two teams will next play in the first Youth Test in Galle from July 13-16.

Vineeth's Century Powers India to 290

Invited to bat, India posted 290 for 8, riding on one-down Vineeth's magnificent knock of 131 off 136 balls and Lakshya Raichandani's 61 off 63 balls. The duo stitched 108 runs for the third wicket from 19.3 overs to take the team near the 300-run mark.

Vineeth smashed 13 fours and three sixes during his herculean knock, while Raichandani struck seven boundaries.

For Sri Lanka, Sethmika Seneviratne returned with fine figures of 4/41 from 10 overs, while Gimhan Mendis took two Indian wickets.

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Sri Lanka Recover After Early Setbacks

Chasing a big total, Sri Lanka were reduced to 52 for 3 in the 12th over but one-down Senuja Wekunagoda held one end together until around the halfway mark with a fine 67 off 59 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six.

After Wekunagoda fell to Shavin Vinodh (3/41) in the 27th over, it was Chamika Heenatigala (84 not out off 68 balls) who took Sri Lanka past the 291-run target.

Heenatigala Seals Series in Last-Ball Thriller

Sri Lanka needed 11 runs off the final over with just one wicket in hand. But Heenatigala struck Mohit Ulva (2/66) for a four in the second ball and a six in the penultimate delivery.

He then struck the winning run -- a single -- off the last ball to take Sri Lanka to a nerve-wrecking win.

For India, off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/42.