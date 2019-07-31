Sri Lanka sweep series against Bangladesh

July 31, 2019 23:42 IST

IMAGE: Mathews joined Mendis and the pair steadied the Sri Lankan innings. Mathews made 87 runs in 90 balls including eight boundaries and a six. Photographs: SLC/Twitter

Angelo Mathews scored 87 runs, on Wednesday, to inspire Sri Lanka to its first One-day international series sweep in more than three years, defeating Bangladesh by 122 runs in the third and final match.

Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first, Sri Lanka made 294 for eight in 50 overs, riding on the innings of Mathews.

After losing opener Fernando so early (13/1), captain Karunaratne(46) and Kusal Parera (42) took hold of the situation and made 83-run partnership for the second wicket. The same was followed by Kusal Medis and Angelo Mathews as both of they build a solid partnership of 101 runs. Kusal Medis got out for 54 off 58 balls. Angelo Mathews made 87 off 90 balls before he departed in the 50th over.

Fast-medium bowler Soumya Sarkar took three for 56 while Shafiul Islam had three for 68 for Bangladesh.

The visitors faltered in their run chase yet again, with Soumya Sarkar (69) the only batsman to put up any sort of resistance. Taijul Islam (39) came up with a brave effort at the end, but it was too little too late as Sri Lanka whitewashed the series.