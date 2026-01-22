HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sri Lanka survive late Overton charge to win 1st ODI

Sri Lanka survive late Overton charge to win 1st ODI

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 23:21 IST

x

Kusal Mendis

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 93. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka beat England by 19 runs in the opening one-day international in Colombo. 
  • Kusal Mendis starred for the hosts with an unbeaten 93. 
  • Number nine Jamie Overton smashed a 17-ball 34 to keep England's hopes alive. 
 

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka overcame Jamie Overton's late assault to beat England by 19 runs in the opening one-day international in Colombo on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka posted a commanding 271-6 with Kusal Mendis leading their charge with an unbeaten 93.

England, with several players still smarting from their 4-1 Ashes hammering in Australia, were bowled out for 252 in 49.2 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Overton belted 34 off 17 balls but could not take England across the line.

Earlier, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start after Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara combined in an opening stand of 50.

Sam Curran removed Nissanka for 21 to break the stand and Adil Rashid (3-44) bowled Mishara round the legs before Mendis anchored Sri Lanka's innings.

Janith Liyanage provided a quick 46 before Dunith Wellalage produced an unbeaten cameo of 25 off 12 balls to power the hosts to a strong total.

England's spin quartet of Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson and Jacob Bethell bowled a combined 33 overs between them.

 

England lost Zak Crawley for six in the third over of the innings before Ben Duckett (62) and Joe Root (61) revived their chase with a stand of 117.

England were cruising at 129-1 in 27 overs before collapsing.

Jeffrey Vandersay dismissed Duckett before Dhananjaya de Silva dealt a bigger blow when he trapped Root lbw after successfully reviewing the original not-out decision.

Pramod Madushan bowled Jos Buttler for 19 but Overton refused to throw in the towel.

England's number nine hit two sixes and four fours before being undone by a Madushan full toss.

The second ODI of the three-match series is scheduled for Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup Fallout: BCB Revenues To Take A Big Hit
T20 World Cup Fallout: BCB Revenues To Take A Big Hit
T20 WC: Rickelton, Stubbs drafted into SA squad
T20 WC: Rickelton, Stubbs drafted into SA squad
Why Shastri feels Abhishek Sharma will light up T20 WC
Why Shastri feels Abhishek Sharma will light up T20 WC
Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz's fiery ton puts Mumbai on top
Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz's fiery ton puts Mumbai on top
RCB Takeover: Pharma Tycoon Poonawalla Enters The Fray
RCB Takeover: Pharma Tycoon Poonawalla Enters The Fray

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at MGNREGA Workers Convention1:03

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge depicts as farmers at...

Rakul Spotted at the Airport in a Stylish Casual Look0:44

Rakul Spotted at the Airport in a Stylish Casual Look

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment2:41

Ananya Birla's Davos Moment

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO