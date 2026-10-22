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ODI tri-series: Sri Lanka stun England in 430-run epic as Brook's record knock goes in vain

By REDIFF CRICKET October 22, 2026 22:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sri Lanka chased down England’s 430-run target to script ODI history, with Pavan Rathnayake’s 130, Avishka Fernando’s 97 and Dasun Shanaka’s explosive 97 overshadowing Harry Brook’s record double century.

Pavan Rathnayake

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake plays a shot during his 60-ball 130 against England in the ODI tri-series in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka chased down England’s 430-run target in Rawalpindi to complete the second-highest successful run chase in men’s ODI history.
  • Harry Brook smashed a record-breaking 202 off 116 balls, becoming the first English batter to score a double century in men’s ODIs as England posted 429/4.
  • Pavan Rathnayake’s 130 and Avishka Fernando’s 97 revived Sri Lanka’s chase after two early wickets threatened to derail their pursuit.
  • Dasun Shanaka’s blistering 97 off 50 balls and Janith Liyanage’s unbeaten half-century powered Sri Lanka to a historic victory.

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka pulled off one of the greatest chases in ODI history, hunting down England’s mammoth 430-run target to seal a sensational victory in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The victory was the second-highest successful chase in men’s ODI cricket. South Africa hold the record after chasing 435 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006, reaching 438/9 to win by one wicket.

Brook’s Record Double Century Powers England to 429/4

England had piled up 429/4, powered by Harry Brook’s record-breaking 202 off 116 balls.

Brook became the first Englishman to score a double century in men’s ODIs, reaching the landmark in the fastest time in the format.

His innings featured 21 fours and 10 sixes. Joe Root contributed 69, while Will Jacks smashed an unbeaten 66 off just 30 balls.

Rathnayake’s 130 Anchors Sri Lanka’s Remarkable Recovery

Sri Lanka stumbled early in their chase but recovered through Avishka Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake.

 

Fernando struck 97 off 83 balls, while Rathnayake scored a superb 130 off 106 deliveries to keep the hosts in contention.

Dasun Shanaka then turned the match on its head with a blistering 97 off just 50 balls, including eight sixes.

Falling only three runs short of a century, Shanaka brought Sri Lanka within striking distance with a stunning counterattack.

Janith Liyanage provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka completed an extraordinary chase, overshadowing Brook’s historic innings and sealing a memorable victory.

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Sri LankaEnglandODIHarry BrookRawalpindi

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