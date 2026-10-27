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Sri Lanka storm into ODI Tri-series final after crushing Pakistan; England eliminated

October 27, 2026 20:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sri Lanka crushed Pakistan by eight wickets after Dilshan Madushanka's career-best 5-34, securing a tri-series final berth and eliminating England following three consecutive defeats in Pakistan.

Dilshan Madushanka

IMAGE: Dilshan Madushanka claimed 5-34 as Sri Lanka skittled Pakistan out for 110 runs in the ODI Tri-Series in Lahore on Tuesday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in Lahore after Dilshan Madushanka claimed a career-best 5-34 to bowl the hosts out for 110.
  • The victory secured Sri Lanka's place in the tri-series final and eliminated England, who lost their first three matches.
  • England's campaign unravelled despite recent ODI progress, with defeats including a record chase by Sri Lanka and Pakistan's dramatic one-wicket win.

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka reached the final of the one-day international Tri-series in Pakistan with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the hosts in Lahore on Tuesday.

The result ensured England, who lost their first three matches, were knocked out of the tournament with a game to spare.

Pakistan were dismissed for 110, Sri Lanka's left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka starred with the ball, claiming a career-best 5-34 to earn the player-of-the-match award.

"We had a plan and followed it. Because of that, as a team, we were able to bowl them out for a low score," Madushanka said.

      • Kohli Congratulates Harry Kane on Ballon d'Or Win

 

England Crash Out After Disastrous Campaign

England had shown signs of progress in the format this year, winning a series in Sri Lanka before home victories over India in July and Sri Lanka.

Their campaign in Pakistan, however, unravelled in dramatic fashion.

England failed to defend 429 against Sri Lanka despite captain Harry Brook scoring the fastest double century in ODI history and suffered another painful loss when Pakistan snatched a one-wicket victory after Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf shared a record 89-run last-wicket partnership.

England's final match of the series against Sri Lanka on Thursday will now be a dead rubber.

Source: REUTERS
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