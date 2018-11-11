rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka skipper out of second Test due to groin injury

Sri Lanka skipper out of second Test due to groin injury

November 11, 2018 18:24 IST

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the second Test against England in Kandy due to a groin strain, with the uncapped Charith Asalanka called up to the squad as a replacement on Sunday.

Dinesh Chandimal. Photograph: BCCI

Batsman Chandimal suffered a tear in his groin on day one of the first Test in Galle and is also a doubt for the final Test in Colombo, which begins on November 23.

Pace bowler Suranga Lakmal will captain the side for the Test, which starts on Wednesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

England lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 211 runs inside four days.

 

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use